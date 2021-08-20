Website Logo
  Friday, August 20, 2021
Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: If aircrafts can be operational why not movie theatres?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In India, almost all business establishments have started crawling back to normalcy after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic ended. Film theatres in several parts of the country are, however, yet to resume operations.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of the most successful Indian filmmakers, feels that since every business has been allowed to restart after lockdown, theatres should also be given another chance.

“The lockdown has ended. Shops, restaurants, gyms, and stadiums have re-opened. Why not movie theatres? Is it because of the risk factor? In that case, aircrafts too have people seated next to one another,” points out Bhansali

He goes on to add, “To fly you need to present a medical certificate at the airport. The same could be the case at movie theatres, at least until the pandemic subsides. But re-opening of movie theatres is, I feel, imperative. Thousands of wage earners who depend on movie theatres for their income are rendered jobless. Because of Covid, the movie business is dying. We must revive business in the movie theatres before it is too late.”

Bhansali is presently busy with the post-production of his much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The period drama stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Ajay Devgn appearing in an extended cameo.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially scheduled to release on July 30, 2021. However, the makers had to postpone its release due to the rising cases of coronavirus and the second wave of the pandemic. A new release date is yet to be announced. If theatres across India reopen in a couple of weeks, the film might find its way to cinemas in the last quarter of the year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

