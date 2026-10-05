Sanjay Dutt addresses backlash over ‘no peace in India’ remark and explains the context

Highlights

Sanjay Dutt has addressed the backlash over his remarks about the lack of peace in India

The actor said his comments were part of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous

He said the humour was inspired by the message of love, togetherness and goodwill associated with Munna Bhai

Dutt stressed that it was never his intention to hurt, offend or disrespect anyone’s sentiments

His comments came after he spoke about India during an appearance on Shekhar Tonite

Sanjay Dutt has clarified his recent remarks about the lack of peace in India after the comments sparked criticism online.

The actor addressed the controversy in a statement shared on X on Sunday evening, saying his words had been interpreted outside the context in which they were made. He stressed that he did not intend to hurt or offend anyone.

“I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution,” Dutt wrote.

He explained that the comments were made during a scripted conversation designed to be humorous and were influenced by the message behind his Munna Bhai films.

“My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous,” he said. “The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri’.”

According to Dutt, the reference was intended to convey a message of “love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill”.

“Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context,” he added.

What Sanjay Dutt said about peace in India

Dutt made the original comments during his appearance on Shekhar Tonite, which aired on Gandhi Jayanti.

While discussing India, the actor praised the generosity and hospitality of its people but said he felt the country had lost some of the peace it once had.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore,” he said.

Dutt added that Indians were “large-hearted” and hospitable, before saying he hoped those days would return.

“I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” he said.

His comments subsequently drew reactions on social media, prompting his clarification.

Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Gandhigiri’ reference

During another part of the programme, host Shekhar Suman asked Dutt to imagine himself as India’s Prime Minister for five minutes.

Dutt responded in the style of his character from Munna Bhai MBBS, using the film’s trademark humour while talking about the relationship between the country’s leadership and its citizens.

He joked that he would stay in India rather than travel abroad to celebrate his position, adding that remaining among the people would help maintain a connection between the Prime Minister and the public.

The segment also included an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits.

Dutt’s explanation of “Gandhigiri” in his subsequent statement linked his comments back to the Munna Bhai films, where the concept uses non-violence, kindness and goodwill to address conflict.

On the professional front, Dutt was last seen in the political drama Aakhri Sawal, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

The film received mixed reviews.