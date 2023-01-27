Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi team up for new film, share first look poster

Further deets about the film have been kept under wraps.

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are all set to collaborate once again for a new project.

On Thursday, actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and shared the first-look poster of the film which he captioned, “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned!.”

In the first look poster, Sanjay and Arshad could be seen inside a prison dressed up as prisoners.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Sanjay Dutt and will hit the big screens in 2023.

Actor Arshad Warsi also shared the poster and captioned it, “Finally, it’s happening! Teaming up with my bro @duttsanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours ;).”

Soon after the duo shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Yessss finally the best duo coming together again,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Munna & Circuit Returns!”

“Blockbuster Jodi,” another fan commented.

Previously Sanjay and Arshad portrayed the iconic duo Munna Bhai and Circuit in the films ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ which became immensely popular among the fans.

Further deets about the film have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Arshad, on the other hand, was recently seen in the anthology series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

(ANI)