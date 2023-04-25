Sam Worthington joins Riz Ahmed on the cast of Relay

The film, which began filming this week in New York and New Jersey, also features Emmy nominee Lily James in the lead role.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sam Worthington, who is best known for playing Jake Sully in the Avatar franchise, Marcus Wright in Terminator Salvation, and Perseus in Clash of the Titans and its sequel Wrath of the Titans, has joined Oscar winner Riz Ahmed on the cast of the much-anticipated thriller Relay.

The film, which began filming this week in New York and New Jersey, also features Emmy nominee Lily James in the lead role.

According to reports, Ahmed plays a fixer called Tom in the film, who specializes in brokering lucrative deals between corrupt corporations and individuals. His character keeps his identity anonymous. “But when a message arrives one day from potential client Sarah (James), needing Tom’s protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change,” the description further reads.

David MacKenzie is directing the film from the screenplay by Justin Piasecki and MacKensie. The project is bankrolled by Basil Iwanyk under Thunder Road Films banner, Gillian Berrie and MacKenzie for Sigma Films, and Teddy Schwarzman for Black Bear. Black Bear International is handling international sales which launched at the EFM in Berlin.

The film’s executive producers are Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Erica Lee, and Charlie Morrison.

The makers have yet to lock in an official date for the film’s release.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!