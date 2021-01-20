Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to get off the ground in March - EasternEye
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to get off the ground in March


Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Salman Khan may not have any release in 2020, but the superstar is set to grace the silver screen twice in 2021. On Tuesday, Khan confirmed that his most-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2020, will enter cinemas on Eid 2021.

After Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be seen playing an important role in his home production Antim: The Final Truth, which stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the male lead. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is a remake of the award-winning Marathi film Mulshi Pattern (2018).

According to reports, Khan will be wrapping up Antim: The Final Truth by the end of February and right after its completion, he will move on to shoot Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 in March. The actor will be shooting for the actioner till September.



Tiger 3, which is the third installment of the super successful action-thriller franchise Tiger, marks the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. While the first two installments, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, there is no update on who will call the shots for Tiger 3. As per reports, Yash Raj Films is planning to rope in a new filmmaker to take the franchise forward.

In addition to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth, and Tiger 3, Khan also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in his pocket. The superstar also appears in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. Just like Tiger 3, Pathan is also a YRF production.

