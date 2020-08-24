Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 delayed by a month?

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television, which has been entertaining the audience season after season. After thirteen successful seasons, Bigg Boss is returning with its 14th season very soon.

To be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 has already been creating a lot of buzz. According to reports, the latest season will be heavily influenced by the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. The recently released teaser of Bigg Boss 14 had host Salman Khan telling how the show will be different from its previous seasons.

As far as the list of celebrities gracing Bigg Boss 14 is concerned, we hear that Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, and Naina Singh are some of the celebrities who have been finalised to be a part of the reality show.

The contestants entering the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 14 were supposed to be kept in a quarantine period of at least a week or more starting this month-end and the show was supposed to hit the airwaves on 5th of September. However, if fresh reports are to be believed, there is a major change in plans.

If a source close to the development is to be believed, the launch of Bigg Boss 14 has been postponed by a month. “The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week. The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October,” reveals the source.

Another source informs that the makers are now planning to launch the show on 4th October but nothing has been finalised as yet.