Salman Khan says drugs angle in Radhe shot before NCB probe into Bollywood

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said that the drugs angle in the storyline of his forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai predates the high-profile probe conducted last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau to expose an alleged drug racket in the Hindi film industry.

In a virtual press conference, Khan said that the shoot for his film was wrapped up before NCB began the investigation. “It has been a problem for a long time. Even before this drugs investigation took over Maharashtra, we had already completed shooting the film. But now, it became relevant. I have always been against drugs. Here, people are misusing it. We have nieces and nephews who are very young and might get influenced,” he said.

The superstar, who plays a cop committed to rid Mumbai of its drug menace in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, added, “As soon as you take it, you are done. Your body and mind both will want it, so you will have to be ten times stronger. But most of them do not have that in them to do that. Families go through problems, then siblings go through problems. So, in Radhe, we have touched upon this subject…a man who goes on to clean up the city.”

Also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been directed by Prabhu Deva. The film was originally slated to have a theatrical release on Eid 2020. However, the makers had to put its release on hold due to the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a nationwide lockdown. It is now set for a multi-platform release on May 13.

After Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan is expected to commence work on his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the family entertainer.

