Sajid Nadiadwala hires Rajat Arora to write Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2

By: Mohnish Singh







Well-known Hindi film producer Sajid Nadiadwala is presently working on a couple of high-profile upcoming titles, including Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, which he announced a couple of months ago. As the title suggests itself, the movie is a sequel to his superhit romantic actioner Heropanti (2014), which launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood.

According to reports, the sequel is currently in the pre-production stage with a team dedicated to writing and another team working on designing a series of jaw-dropping stunts for Shroff.

An entertainment portal reports that Sajid Nadiadwala has got prolific writer Rajat Arora to write Heropanti 2. Arora, who has several successful films to his credit including Once Upon A Time in Mumbai (2010), The Dirty Picture (2011), and Gabbar is Back (2015), has previously worked with Nadiadwala on Kick (2014).







“Sajid and Rajat are forming a formidable partnership, as the two have spent ample time together over the last few years trying to crack the script of Salman Khan starrer Kick 2. When Sajid decided to take the Heropanti franchise forward, he had a clear vision to give it a fresh approach, making it diametrically different from the Baaghi franchise, which also features Tiger Shroff,” a source tells the publication.

The source goes on to add, “Rajat’s films are loaded with heroism, but that is backed by strong drama which gives the character ample of scope for dialogue-baazi. He came on board to work on the script of Heropanti 2, thereby leading the trio of Sajid, Tiger, and Ahmed Khan (Director) to work with a new set of writers, with a fresher outlook. He is working on the script in priority now as the idea is to take the film on floors by December/January and Sajid is very happy with the way the things are taking the shape.”

In addition to Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff also stars in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s next directorial outing Ganpat. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Rambo on his platter, an action entertainer which is taking quite a time in hitting the shooting floor.











