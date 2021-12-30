Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha in Lucknow

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has wrapped up the second schedule of his much-awaited film Vikram Vedha in Lucknow.

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan shot some jaw-dropping action sequences for the action thriller himself.

Produced by T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the 2017 cult Tamil film of the same name. While the original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the remake features Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as male leads. Pushkar & Gayatri, who directed the original, are helming the Hindi remake as well.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series Films, says, “The anticipation grows as the film shoot progresses. Hrithik and Saif on the big screen will be a sight to behold. This will undoubtedly be the most eagerly anticipated release of 2022.”

Shibasish Sarkar, the producer, says, “As we wrap up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha, we are happy that the film is proceeding as scheduled and in accordance with all government protocols. Each completed schedule is another significant milestone for the film. I am really looking forward to the film getting into excellent shape as it proceeds and releasing it to viewers all over the world.”

Vikram Vedha is scheduled to enter cinemas globally on 30th September 2022. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle and Waah Zindagi to premiere…
Entertainment
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix
Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth anniversary
Entertainment
Saare Jahan Se Achcha will definitely be made, confirms producer Siddharth Roy Kapur
Entertainment
Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming platforms in India
Entertainment
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5
Entertainment
Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s Human to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in January
Entertainment
Zoya Akhtar reveals how Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt onboarded Jee…
Entertainment
Jr NTR: There’s now going to be a lot of cultural exchange, with…
Entertainment
Atrangi Re has a record-setting opening weekend on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Salman Khan teases a film with Shah Rukh Khan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram…
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle…
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the…
Kohli praise for “motivated” India after S Africa win
As virus surges, England builds temporary hospitals
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE