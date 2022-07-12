Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan turns chef on UK vacation; serves ‘delicious’ food to Kareena and friends – see photos

On the weekend, Saif was in Winchester with Kareena and their kids.

Photo credit: Gallingan Alexadra/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been in the UK for almost a month now, and it looks like the lovebirds are quite enjoying the company of friends and family there.

Recently, their close friend Alexandra Galligan shared adorable pictures of the couple and the internet has ever since been in awe!

Alexandra also shared a cute selfie of Kareena with her little boy Jeh. She captioned the photo, “Sunday vibes … chilling whilst chef Ali khan is hard at work in the kitchen!”

In another photo, Saif is seen donning the chef’s hat as he prepared a meal for the bunch. Alexandra captioned the photo “The perfect Sunday with Chef Ali Khan cooking up a storm in the kitchen for us. Delicious!!”

In another picture, everyone is seen saying cheese for the camera. They are all seated at the dining table, waiting to savour a delicious meal prepared by Saif. Sharing the photo, Alexandra wrote, “Great weekend with the greatest of friends.”

On the weekend, Kareena was in Winchester with Saif and the kids. Kareena shared a photo of Saif and Taimur on Instagram on Sunday. Later, Kareena also shared a photo of Taimur’s godfather.

Bebo and Saif have been in the UK for almost a month. Kareena’s sisters Karisma, Riddhima, and Nandani are also in London. Besides, her best friends Amrita and Natasha Poonawalla are also soaking in the London sun.

Earlier, Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla hit the streets of London in style. Kareena shared a photo with the girls on Instagram and wrote, “You can’t sit with US…but you can stand and pose with US..cause that’s what we love to do”.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dhanush’s response to how he landed his part in The Gray Man leaves co-stars Chris…
Entertainment
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on how Ms Marvel is a ‘moment for Pakistan’
Entertainment
Thor: Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi comes under fire for mocking his own film’s…
Entertainment
She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil responds to criticism over her look in the show: ‘You’ll get…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy ‘magic hour’ in Lake Tahoe – see photos
Entertainment
John McEnroe documentary secures date for theatrical release in UK
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR spellbinds Doctor Strange and Dune writer: ‘Has any movie ever…
Entertainment
‘Salman Khan and his father either tender public apology or the Bishnois will…
Entertainment
Did Johnny Depp trash Amber Heard in new song as he sings ‘I…
Entertainment
Monica Dogra on being pansexual: ‘Growing up, I was ashamed of my gender…
Entertainment
Chris Evans comes out in defense of Anthony Mackie playing Captain America
Entertainment
Russo Brothers to visit India to attend Indian premiere of their Netflix film…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dhanush’s response to how he landed his part in The…
New research talks about measures to address gender-based violence in…
Saif Ali Khan turns chef on UK vacation; serves ‘delicious’…
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on how Ms Marvel is a ‘moment…
11-year-old girl rushed to hospital after vaping, mother now calls…
Thor: Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi comes under fire…