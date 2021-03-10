Saif Ali Khan to join the sets of Adipurush from mid-March

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in principal roles, Adipurush is one of the costliest films currently in production in India. Filmmaker Om Raut, who shot to overnight fame with the riotous success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), is helming the project besides co-producing it along with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films.

The magnum opus commenced its first shooting schedule in February with Prabhas. The latest we hear that National Film Award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan will join the sets of the big-ticket venture from mid-March.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “While Prabhas is already shooting for the film, Saif will join him from mid this month. However, he will initially begin with his solo portions and will eventually start shooting with Prabhas. Saif will be shooting in a green screen setup, while the film’s leading lady is also expected to join them in April.”







For the uninitiated, Adipurush is a modern-day adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayan. Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the movie, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as lead antagonist Lankesh, also known as Raavan. There is no update on who is playing the role of Sita in the film.

Adipurush is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. It will release in theatres in five popular Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is waiting for the release of Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. He also has Pavan Kripalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police in his pocket. Prabhas, on the other hand, has Radhakrishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, and Nag Ashwin’s untitled sci-fi film in the pipeline.







Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





