Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunite at F1 London premiere after 24 years

Their first public appearance together after two decades sparks fresh buzz around Joseph Kosinski’s racing drama.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunite at F1

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise share a rare moment together at the F1 premiere

Instagram/tomcruise
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Quick highlights

• Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise appeared together at the F1 movie premiere in London.
• Their first public appearance together since 2001’s America: A Tribute to Heroes.
F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Pitt as a retired racer mentoring a young driver.
• Cruise surprised fans by joining the premiere, sparking speculation of a future collaboration.

Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, reunited on the red carpet in London after more than two decades. Cruise made an unexpected appearance at the European premiere of F1, Pitt’s latest film set in the world of Formula One racing.

Brad Pitt stars in F1, a racing drama with real-world action

Pitt leads F1 as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver coaxed back into the sport to guide a rising star, played by Damson Idris. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, the film was shot during real F1 race weekends, with Pitt and Idris performing their own driving scenes. Pitt described filming at iconic circuits like Silverstone as “the time of my life.”

The premiere took place in London’s Leicester Square, just days ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 25 June. The cast was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. Pitt wore a sage green suit, while Cruise kept it classic in charcoal.


Cruise surprises fans, fuels hopes of another on-screen collaboration

Cruise’s arrival wasn’t officially announced, but a clip shared by Formula One’s Instagram account showed the actor greeting Pitt and Kosinski warmly. The post was captioned, “The moment Tom Cruise surprised us on the #F1TheMovie red carpet!”

The moment was more than just a nostalgic throwback. The two actors, who last worked together in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, sparked fresh buzz about teaming up again. In a recent interview, Pitt joked he’d be open to it, as long as Cruise’s next film doesn’t involve dangling from planes.


Cruise posted photos from the event on social media with the message: “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!”

Whether or not a future film is in the works, their brief reunion certainly brought back the charm of 1990s Hollywood.

brad pitttom cruiseformula onef1 moviehollywood

Related News

pride queer films
Entertainment

Pride Month binge guide: 10 iconic queer films now streaming that’ll stay with you

Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in white cut-out gown at ‘Heads of State’ New York screening

The Family Man season 3
TV

‘The Family Man’ season 3 confirmed as Manoj Bajpayee returns with Sundeep Kishan joining cast

More For You

Marge’s death in Simpsons season 36 finale

Season 36 hints at darker, more daring future

Rotten Tomatoes

Marge’s death in the 'Simpsons' season 36 finale marks dramatic shift for the show

Summary

  • Marge Simpson dies in The Simpsons season 36 finale, “Estranger Things”
  • The episode is a flash-forward set decades in the future, showing Bart and Lisa as estranged adults
  • Her death marks a shift towards more character-driven, high-stakes storytelling
  • Follows Bart’s death in season 35 and Larry the Barfly’s in season 34
  • Reflects a recent trend of The Simpsons embracing both temporary and permanent character deaths
  • Critical reception for later seasons has improved due to bolder creative decisions

Season 36 finale surprises fans with Marge’s death

The Simpsons Marge death storyline in the season 36 finale, “Estranger Things”, marks a striking departure from the show's earlier approach to character safety. The episode, which takes place more than three decades into the future, reveals that Marge has died, making her one of the most prominent characters in the series to be written out, even if temporarily.

The storyline focused on the estranged adult lives of Bart and Lisa and used Marge’s passing as a turning point in their relationship. The emotional impact of the episode caught many long-time viewers off guard, given the show’s previous reluctance to risk major character changes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha will return to Edinburgh Fringe with a show reflecting on his life and health challenges

Getty Images

Paul Sinha on Edinburgh Fringe show: "Parkinson’s has been a comedy goldmine”

Key points

  • Comedian and The Chase star Paul Sinha says Parkinson’s disease has inspired his comedy
  • He will perform his new show 2 Sinha Lifetime at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe
  • Sinha previously suffered two heart attacks during the 2022 festival
  • The comedian uses personal health challenges as material for his stand-up
  • Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition with no known cure

Sinha returns to Edinburgh with health-themed show

Comedian and television personality Paul Sinha has described his Parkinson’s diagnosis as a “comedy goldmine” as he prepares to take a new stand-up show to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 55-year-old The Chase quizzer said he would be tackling the realities of living with Parkinson’s disease head-on in his set at The Stand Comedy Club.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he praises Abhishek

Big B defends his choice to praise Abhishek openly and others privately

Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he praises Abhishek publicly but not Jaya or Aishwarya

Quick highlights:

  • Amitabh Bachchan addressed criticism over not publicly praising Jaya, Aishwarya, and Shweta.
  • Responded on Facebook, saying he “praises them in his heart… out of respect.”
  • Called out trolls questioning his fans and social media posts.
  • Currently seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

Amitabh Bachchan has responded to online comments asking why he often praises son Abhishek Bachchan on social media but not wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, or daughter Shweta. The actor explained that while he chooses to support Abhishek publicly, he honours the women in his family privately, saying he prefers to respect them “in his heart.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Diljit Dosanjh

Canadian university launches course on Diljit Dosanjh highlighting his global cultural influence

Getty Images

Toronto university offers course on Diljit Dosanjh

Quick highlights

  • Toronto Metropolitan University will launch a course on Diljit Dosanjh in 2026.
  • The class will examine his influence on global music, diaspora, and Punjabi culture.
  • The announcement was made during the Billboard Summit at NXNE in Toronto.
  • The course will be part of TMU’s Creative School curriculum.

Diljit Dosanjh's rise from Punjab’s music scene to global stages like Coachella is now being studied in classrooms. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has confirmed it will offer a course on the singer-actor’s cultural and diasporic impact, starting in late 2026, marking a first-of-its-kind academic recognition for a Punjabi artist in Canada.

Keep ReadingShow less
BTS Suga donates £3 million to build South Korea’s first music therapy autism centre

Suga of BTS Donates 5 Billion Won for Autism Centre Focused on Music Therapy in Seoul

Getty Images/Twitter/BTS News & Updates

BTS Suga donates £3 million to build South Korea’s first music therapy autism centre

Quick highlights

• BTS’ Suga has donated 5 billion won (£3 million / ₹25 crore) to Severance Hospital in Seoul to build a treatment centre for children with autism.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc