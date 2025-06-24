Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunite at F1 London premiere after 24 years

Quick highlights
Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, reunited on the red carpet in London after more than two decades. Cruise made an unexpected appearance at the European premiere of F1, Pitt’s latest film set in the world of Formula One racing.
Brad Pitt stars in F1, a racing drama with real-world action
Pitt leads F1 as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver coaxed back into the sport to guide a rising star, played by Damson Idris. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, the film was shot during real F1 race weekends, with Pitt and Idris performing their own driving scenes. Pitt described filming at iconic circuits like Silverstone as “the time of my life.”
The premiere took place in London’s Leicester Square, just days ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 25 June. The cast was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. Pitt wore a sage green suit, while Cruise kept it classic in charcoal.
Cruise surprises fans, fuels hopes of another on-screen collaboration
Cruise’s arrival wasn’t officially announced, but a clip shared by Formula One’s Instagram account showed the actor greeting Pitt and Kosinski warmly. The post was captioned, “The moment Tom Cruise surprised us on the #F1TheMovie red carpet!”
The moment was more than just a nostalgic throwback. The two actors, who last worked together in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, sparked fresh buzz about teaming up again. In a recent interview, Pitt joked he’d be open to it, as long as Cruise’s next film doesn’t involve dangling from planes.
Cruise posted photos from the event on social media with the message: “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!”
Whether or not a future film is in the works, their brief reunion certainly brought back the charm of 1990s Hollywood.
Big B defends his choice to praise Abhishek openly and others privately
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he praises Abhishek publicly but not Jaya or Aishwarya
Quick highlights:
Amitabh Bachchan has responded to online comments asking why he often praises son Abhishek Bachchan on social media but not wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, or daughter Shweta. The actor explained that while he chooses to support Abhishek publicly, he honours the women in his family privately, saying he prefers to respect them “in his heart.”
Bachchan defends Abhishek praise, addresses fan remarks online
The 81-year-old actor, who regularly shares photos and thoughts with fans, recently posted images of himself meeting admirers outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa. Captioned “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?”, the post sparked comments from users questioning why he doesn’t do the same for Jaya, Aishwarya, or Shweta.
Responding directly, Bachchan wrote, “Yes, I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies.” His reply quickly circulated across platforms, with many praising his thoughtful answer. Others pointed to his tendency to engage more often when defending Abhishek, especially around film releases.
Screengrab of the comment Facebook/Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan also shut down a user accusing him of having “paid fans,” bluntly replying, “Prove it! You are small-minded… why don’t you pay and get fans too?” When another person mocked those waiting outside his home as “unemployed,” he replied with characteristic wit: “So give them a job? When they stand at the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED in love.”
Amitabh Bachchan and family attend the wedding ceremony of Akash AmbaniGetty Images
Actor remains active on social media while juggling film projects
Bachchan has become increasingly interactive online in recent years, often directly responding to criticism and fan feedback. Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5, a multi-starrer comedy that released earlier this month. Jaya Bachchan appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, while Aishwarya Rai was part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films. Despite the online chatter, Amitabh continues to walk his own path, on-screen and online.