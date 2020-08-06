Sadak 2 to premiere on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar

On August 6, Disney+ Hotstar announced the date for the digital premiere of the much-awaited Hindi film Sadak 2. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. Helmed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 will hit the digital streaming platform on 28th August as part of their new section Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

Alia Bhatt, who worked under her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt’s direction for the first time, took to her Twitter handle to announce that the film will premiere on August 28. “Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from 28 August,” read her tweet.

Talking about what led her to sign the film, Alia had earlier said, “Sadak 2 is a movie that is very close to my heart. It was my first time working with my father, which makes this a dream come true. It has a very new but relevant emotional pulse, with an amazing cast. Working with Aditya, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja has been magical. These are extraordinary and difficult times and all of us are trying to get through it, taking each day at a time. My father always says that a filmmaker’s destination is the audience’s heart. Disney+ Hotstar VIP gives us that opportunity to connect with our audience all across the country.”

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 musical hit Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The sequel marks the directorial comeback of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt after a huge gap of two decades. He last helmed Kartoos (1999), starring Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff.

The additional cast of Sadak 2 includes Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, and Akshay Anand.