Sabrina Carpenter takes lead in Universal's bold 'Alice in Wonderland' musical after Grammy success

The pop star teams with Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria for a modern reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s classic fantasy tale.

Sabrina Carpenter to star in Universal’s new Alice in Wonderland musical adaptation

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Nov 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

  • Sabrina Carpenter to lead Universal’s new Alice in Wonderland musical
  • Lorene Scafaria, known for Hustlers, to write and direct
  • Carpenter will also produce alongside Marc Platt and Alloy Entertainment
  • Follows her six Grammy nods for Man’s Best Friend
  • Marks her first major studio film role

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is stepping into a new world and this time it’s on film. She will star in a new Alice in Wonderland inspired musical for Universal. The film is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, known for Hustlers and Succession.

Why it is a big move for her

This project is a milestone for Carpenter. It is her first major studio film lead and a chance to merge both her worlds. She is also producing the project through her banner, alongside Marc Platt Productions and Alloy Entertainment.

The deal comes just after Carpenter earned six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend, including Album and Record of the Year. It has been a steep rise for her, from acting in Netflix’s Tall Girl and The Hate U Give, to topping charts with Espresso and Feather. Now, she is ready to anchor a full-scale studio musical.

People close to the production say Carpenter first pitched the Alice in Wonderland musical idea to Universal in 2024. The concept evolved over time, with Scafaria joining to direct and write.

What to expect from Universal’s take on Alice in Wonderland

What is known is that it will take the old Alice in Wonderland world and spin it differently. A curious girl, a fall down a hole, a strange new place, but told in a fresh way.

Hollywood keeps circling back to this story. Each decade seems to find its own version. From Disney’s 1951 animated version to Tim Burton’s billion-dollar 2010 film, Alice in Wonderland keeps finding a new life. Universal’s version is expected to bring a modern musical twist.

Scafaria’s involvement in fact hints at an edgy tone. She is known for mixing heart with chaos, and Hustlers proved that. Her latest credits include HBO’s I Love L.A. and several episodes of Succession.

How this fits into Carpenter’s growing career

Carpenter has been on a sharp upward curve. After two sold-out legs of her Short n’ Sweet tour, she is now expanding into film production. For Universal, this is a chance to back a global pop name with a strong fanbase and crossover appeal. The new Alice in Wonderland film shows Universal leaning back into big original musicals. Marc Platt, known for Wicked, is part of the team.

Filming hasn’t been set yet, though things are already moving inside the studio. Universal’s Ryan Jones and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing production. Katie McNicol will supervise for Marc Platt Productions. Carpenter is represented by Foundation Media Partners, Volara Management, Paradigm, and Lede Company. Scafaria is represented by UTA and Dern Weber.


For Carpenter, it’s a neat turn, from chart hits to one of storytelling’s oldest worlds. Looks like she’s heading down that rabbit hole for real.

universal pictureslorene scafariaalice in wonderlandmusicalsabrina carpenter

