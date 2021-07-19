Website Logo
  • Monday, July 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 41,4108
Total Cases 31,144,229
Today's Fatalities 499
Today's Cases 38,164

Entertainment

Rubina Dilaik set to make her debut on silver screen

Rubina Dilaik (Photo credit: Runina Dilaik/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, is set to make her silver screen debut. She will play the female lead in music composer-turned-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal’s directorial debut Ardh.

Currently seen on Colors’ popular show Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, Dilaik has been signed alongside television star Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The film is set to begin production in September of this year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and announced the film. He shared, “Rubina Dilaik makes big screen debut. Music composer Palaash Muchhal, who turns director with Ardh, has signed Rubina Dilaik for the film. Palaash has also signed Hiten Tejwani for the project. Ardh stars Rajpal Yadav. Filming starts Sept 2021.”

In June, Muchhal took to his Twitter handle to share a photo with actor Rajpal Yadav. While he did not divulge any information, he simply wrote, “All set to start my next.”

Rubina Dilaik began her acting career with ZEE TV’s daily soap Chotti Bahu wherein she played the female lead Radhika. The audience loved her pairing with actor Avinash Sachdev and soon she became a household name across India. Later, she reprised her role in the sequel to Chotti Bahu as well.

In 2016, Dilaik signed on to play transgender Soumya Singh in Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her stellar performance powered by a strong storyline helped the show top the TRP chart. She recently won the fourteenth season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The actress appeared with her husband Abhinav Shukla on the show.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
John McEnroe reveals why he agreed to turn narrator for Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I…
Entertainment
Arbaaz Khan opens up about Salim-Javed documentary Angry Young Men
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal announces his maiden production venture IB 71
Entertainment
Makers considering a direct-to-digital release for Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta
Entertainment
Sony Pictures Films India & Alchemy Films’ Dial 100 to premiere on ZEE5
Entertainment
Director David Lowery reveals why he decided to re-edit Dev Patel starrer The Green Knight
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav: I want to work globally
Entertainment
Ponniyin Selvan new poster: Mani Ratnam’s directorial to release in 2022
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan to recite a poem in the title track of Chehre
Entertainment
Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha to make her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni’s…
Entertainment
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to turn parents for the…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from Doctor G unveiled
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
John McEnroe reveals why he agreed to turn narrator for…
UK court gives India-origin fake car salesman 9-year jail term
Arbaaz Khan opens up about Salim-Javed documentary Angry Young Men
Vidyut Jammwal announces his maiden production venture IB 71
Makers considering a direct-to-digital release for Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta
Sony Pictures Films India & Alchemy Films’ Dial 100 to…