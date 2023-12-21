Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 21, 2023
Romesh Ranganathan reveals how much weight he lost from ‘diet and exercise’

He will be appearing in the upcoming Christmas special episode on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Romesh Ranganathan (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sky)

By: Mohnish Singh

Romesh Ranganathan, who will be appearing in the upcoming Christmas special episode on The Jonathan Ross Show alongside Willem Dafoe, Ariana Debose, Katherine Jenkins, Kevin Bridges, Boy George, and Claudia Schiffer, opened up about how much weight he has lost.

He revealed that he has lost three stone in weight from ‘diet and exercise’.

“I have lost a lot of weight, but obviously it does not matter. We are in an age of body positivity and rightly so. And I feel you shouldn’t be celebrated more because you lost weight,” he said.

The comedian went on to add, “I went round to see my mum after I lost weight… I was thinking, ‘Where have all my body issues come from?; I knocked on the door. She answered and she looked at me and she went, “Oh my God, thank you, Lord. Finally, he looks how I want him to look! I just felt like, you might be part of the problem…”

Meanwhile, Romesh, who is best known for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League of Their Own, Avoidance, Romantic Getaway, as host of The Weakest Link, and his own BBC Sounds and Radio 2 show For The Love of Hip Hop, is gearing up for his new tour Hustle.

TOUR DATES:

26 Apr 2024 – Brighton – Dome

27 Apr 2024 – Brighton – Dome

3 May 2024 – Dublin – Olympia

11 May 2024 – Bournemouth – Windsor Hall

15 May 2024 – Aberdeen – Music Hall

17 May 2024 – Edinburgh – Playhouse

24 May 2024 – London – The O2

29 May 2024 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

30 May 2024 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

8 Jun 2024 – Manchester – AO Arena

SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

