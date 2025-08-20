Skip to content
Roma Riaz on identity, colourism and the crown | Roma Riaz Interview | EasternEyeplay icon
Roma Riaz on identity, colourism and the crown | Roma Riaz Interview | EasternEye

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 20, 2025
Eastern Eye

Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye
Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has condemned the AI film Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal for undermining artists

Getty Images/ Instagram/abundantiaent
Anurag Kashyap brands 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' AI film a betrayal of artists and calls industry colleagues spineless

Aryan Khan SRK Netflix preview

Shah Rukh Khan supports son Aryan Khan during the Netflix launch of his debut series

Getty Images
Aryan Khan nervous in debut speech but Shah Rukh Khan’s playful gesture steals the show at Netflix preview

Charli XCX

Charli XCX confirms her next chapter with upcoming A24 film The Moment

Getty Images
Charli XCX ends Brat era with emotional South Korea show and reveals ‘The Moment’ film

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino confirms his first West End play debut in London

Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino hints West End play could become his final film as he relocates to London

Kareena Kapoor Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor once shared she felt “normal” in her relationship with Shahid Kapoor

Getty Images
Kareena Kapoor’s candid confession about Shahid Kapoor relationship resurfaces and fans are intrigued

Scott Rose-Marsh

Scott Rose-Marsh has reportedly auditioned for the next James Bond film

Instagram/scottrosemarsh
James Bond casting twist as British star Scott Rose-Marsh screen tests with GoldenEye script for 007 role

Tarek Amin

A visual dialogue between flesh and spirit

Manzu Islam
Tarek Amin's 'Echoes of Existence' showcases bodies caught in time and reaching for escape

Manzu Islam
Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari

The song delivers a strong critique of social inequality

Run it Agency
Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari for new single ‘Bees & Honey’

Rare Salvador Dali artwork

The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is part of a rare series linked to The Arabian Nights

Cheffins Auctioneers
Rare Salvador Dali artwork found in £150 house clearance buy expected to fetch £30,000

UTSAV festival Wales

UTSAV aims to become an annual celebration of Indian performing arts in Wales

Samarpan
Samarpan brings UTSAV festival to Wales, celebrating Indian classical dance

Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims
Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya
Siddhashram Dham glows with devotion on Janmashtami
Siddhashram Dham glows with devotion on Janmashtami

Mahesh Liloriya
Delulu slang

The influence of internet and TikTok culture on modern English

iStock
TikTok slang ‘skibidi’ and ‘delulu’ enter Cambridge Dictionary alongside ‘tradwife’

Rekha Mistry blooms on Gardeners’ World as UK’s leading Asian gardening star

Rekha Mistry displays a colourful harvest from her kitchen plot

Rekha Mistry blooms on Gardeners’ World as UK’s leading Asian gardening star

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth believed in using every platform to raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV

Getty Images
What's Elizabeth Taylor Martini - the cocktail launched to support the AIDS-free mission

