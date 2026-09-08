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Rishi Madlani honours Krishna Menon's legacy in bid for Holborn and St Pancras seat

Rishi Madlani, the only British Indian candidate for Keir Starmer's old seat, is proudly carrying forward the legacy of V.K. Krishna Menon, India's first High Commissioner to Britain, who began his career as a St Pancras councillor nearly 80 years ago.

Rishi Madlani

The 44-year-old climate action expert has won the backing of Labour Indians and Labour Friends of India diaspora groups, which have also highlighted the strong Indian association of the constituency.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 08, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • Madlani is the only British Indian candidate for Starmer's former seat
  • He has lived in Holborn and St Pancras for 25 years
  • His bid echoes V.K. Krishna Menon, India's first UK High Commissioner
  • Labour Indians call it "the continuing evolution" of British Indian politics

    • RISHI MADLANI, a sustainable finance professional, on Monday emerged as the only British Indian candidate in the race to succeed former prime minister Keir Starmer as the member of Parliament from his London constituency.

    The former Labour Party councillor hopes to capitalise on his strong connect with Holborn and St Pancras, having lived in the area for 25 years since his student days. Starmer, who has served as its MP since 2015, triggered a by-election after resigning earlier this month to focus on "international affairs".

    "Holborn and St Pancras has been my home for 25 years, where my politics were shaped, where my activism began and where my commitment to public service was forged," Madlani told PTI.

    "I know this community, I know what it means to serve residents as a councillor, I understand the pressures facing families, renters, workers and young people. And my professional experience has given me a deep understanding of how we can grow our economy, invest responsibly and tackle the climate crisis," he said.

    The 44-year-old climate action expert has won the backing of Labour Indians and Labour Friends of India diaspora groups, which have also highlighted the strong Indian association of the constituency.

    V.K. Krishna Menon was a Labour councillor in St Pancras before going on to become independent India's first High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 1947, the Labour Indians group pointed out.

    Menon, one of the most prominent Indian figures in British public life of his generation, began his political journey from St Pancras before achieving the highest levels of international diplomacy. Almost 80 years later, another British Indian Camden councillor is putting his name forward to serve the people of Holborn and St Pancras, the group said.

    "Rishi's candidacy represents the continuing evolution of British Indian participation in the Labour movement," it said.

    Madlani is hopeful of making the final list of candidates, spurred on by his combination of local government experience, community activism, economic expertise and climate leadership that gives him the edge.

    "I am incredibly proud of the contribution British Indians have made to the Labour movement and to public life in this country. The story of Krishna Menon – a Labour councillor here in St Pancras who went on to become independent India's first High Commissioner to Britain – is a remarkable part of that history," he said.

    "British Indians have never been spectators in Britain's story. We have helped shape its politics, its economy, its culture and its communities. I am proud to be part of that tradition -- and determined to help shape what comes next," he said.

    However, he is also keen to highlight that his candidacy goes beyond his heritage.

    He added: "I am standing because I believe I have something to offer this constituency and to the Labour movement.

    "I want to fight for more genuinely affordable and social housing, stronger action on climate change, an economy that works for working people, and a constituency where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. I want to take the experience I have built here over 25 years and put it to work in Parliament."

    The by-election is pegged as Andy Burnham's first major electoral test since taking over as Prime Minister from Starmer in July. Green Party leader Zack Polanski has jumped on the constituency as his chance to grab a Commons seat, and it has already emerged as a bruising battleground, with far-right Reform UK being accused of racism over comments about Labour's other candidate in the running – former Somali child refugee Sagal Abdi-Wali.

    A shortlist and then the final list of candidates are expected to be unveiled this week, with the by-election expected in October.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    holborn and st pancraskrishna menonlabour partyrishi madlani
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