Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital; Sidharth Malhotra to headline new project

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo credit: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in a new project by hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty, which will expand the director’s cop universe to the digital space, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday.

While there is no official confirmation, the project is said to be a series with Shetty serving as its showrunner. It will be reportedly directed by Sushwanth Prakash.

watch out for a thrilling ride coming your way tomorrow at 11am ⚡#RohitShetty @RSPicturez @sidmalhotra pic.twitter.com/r8NhQNdVxj — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 19, 2022

“Watch out for a thrilling ride coming your way tomorrow,” the Instagram account of Prime Video posted with a picture of the Shershaah star dressed as a cop.

Malhotra also posted the still and wrote, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow”.

Shetty’s cop universe includes such successful films as the Singham franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi also featured Devgn and Singh in special cameos as they appeared in their Singham and Simmba avatars respectively.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra has a few more exciting projects at various stages of development. He will next be seen in RSVP Movies’ espionage thriller Mission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He also headlines T-Series Films and Maruti International’s much-awaited comedy film Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor recently started shooting for Dharma Productions’ actioner Yodha. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. More details on his streaming show with Shetty arrive tomorrow.

