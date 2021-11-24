Rohit Shetty shares update on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty (Photo credit: Universal PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is riding high on the huge success of his latest directorial Sooryavanshi (2021), says that he is in no rush to announce the release date of his upcoming comedy Cirkus as he wants the industry to first clear the backlog.

Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was the first major Hindi film to arrive in theatres after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22. The film had to wait for over 19 months for a theatrical release on November 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shetty said Cirkus, fronted by Ranveer Singh, will have to wait for the right window to get a release. “There is such a backlog, I did not want to jump in. Also, everybody gave me that respect for not coming for two weeks when I came with Sooryavanshi. People could have clashed with me or come the next week. But they gave me that space because I was holding on to my film for so long. Now it is my turn. Whenever I get a window, I will release it. The day I announced Sooryavanshi (release date) I could’ve announced Cirkus also, but that wouldn’t have been right,” the director told PTI.

Cirkus will be Shetty’s third collaboration with Singh after Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi, in which he featured in an extended cameo. The film is based on William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

With Cirkus, Shetty intends to take the audience back his comedy days of Golmaal part one and All The Best (2009). “What you felt for Golmaal and All The Best, you’ll feel the same for this one. It’s not like a Sooryavanshi with a message. When people come out of the theatre watching the film, I want a smile on their face. It is an extremely sweet film,” he added.

Cirkus also features Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.