Riz Ahmed to receive top British Independent Film Awards honour

Riz Ahmed (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed will be conferred with the British Independent Film Awards’ top honour, The Richard Harris Award, at this year’s ceremony. The honour is given to an actor or actress who has contributed significantly to British films throughout their career.

The award will see Ahmed join the ranks of previous honourees, including Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent and Glenda Jackson.

Ahmed has several successful films to his credit, including Nightcrawler (2014), Rogue One (2016), Jason Bourne (2016), Venom (2018) and The Sound of Metal, which helped him establish himself as a major international star.

Thanking the British Independent Film committee for announcing his name as the next recipient of The Richard Harris Award, Ahmed said, “I am grateful to the British Independent Film community for their immense support throughout all these years. To receive the Richard Harris Award at the BIFAs this year is a true honour. I hope to be able to continue to learn from those who came before me while encouraging the rising generation to follow their creative dreams.”

Damian Harris, in whose father’s memory the award is presented, added, “Riz has already had an extremely impressive career, as an actor, producer and activist. He is a worthy winner of the Richard Harris award for his work and contribution to British independent film.”

“In all that he does, Riz demonstrates that an actor’s contributions need not be confined to the dimensions of the screen,” said BIFA. “The choices he makes both as a filmmaker, as a performer and as an activist highlight his continued commitment to building an industry that better represents the audiences it serves. We’re delighted that Riz is accepting this year’s Richard Harris Award in recognition of his outstanding work, both on-screen and off.”

The British Independent Film Awards will be held in London on December 5, 2021.