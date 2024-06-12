Richie Mehta, Alphonse Roy to take masterclasses at Mumbai Intl Film Fest

MIFF is all set to take place from June 15 to 21 at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), Pedder Road in Mumbai.

Richie Mehta, Alphonse Roy (Image Source: MIFF team)

By: Mohnish Singh

The upcoming 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) will feature interesting panel discussions with filmmakers Richie Mehta, Nemil Shah, Alphonse Roy, and Georges Schwizgebel.

The biennial film festival organised by NFDC, which focuses on short films, documentaries, and animation films will also see several interesting masterclasses and panel discussions addressing a wide range of conversations around diverse filmmaking techniques and formats.

MIFF is all set to take place from June 15 to 21 at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), Pedder Road in Mumbai.

Among those scheduled at the 18th MIFF, are Nemil Shah, a 28-year-old filmmaker who won a Nation Award for his short film ‘Dal Bhat’. He will conduct a masterclass with Alphonse Roy, the wildlife cinematographer celebrated for his exceptional work on documentaries such as Treasure Seekers: Tibet’s Hidden Kingdom and Man Eaters of India among others.

Additionally, award-winning animation film director Georges Schwizgebel known for The Flight of Icarus, documentary filmmaker Audrius Stonys and film editor Ollie Huddleston will take masterclasses on animation, documentary filmmaking, and editing respectively at MIFF this year.

The festival will also see award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta in conversation, talking about the anatomy of a crime thriller, and a panel discussion on the evolution of animation films with veteran filmmaker Ketan Mehta, Emmy-nominated animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and writer and filmmaker Mohammad Kheirandish among others.

With an impressive lineup of several distinguished Indian and international personalities, MIFF promises an enriching experience for film enthusiasts this year.

Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction, and Animation, popularly known as MIFF, began in 1990 as BIFF and later re-christened as MIFF.

As per the film festival website, “MIFF provides a platform for documentary filmmakers from all over the world to meet, exchange ideas, explore the possibilities of co-productions and marketing of documentary, short and animation films and also broadening the vision of the filmmakers vis-a-vis world cinema.”