Richa Chadha says social media is toxic because the world has become toxic

Richa Chadha is quite active on social media, especially on Twitter. However, recently she decided to make her account private to stay away from the negativity.

The actress told Hindustan Times, “I realised I spent nine hours in a week on the platform. I have several things to complete and I can’t meet any deadlines with this waste of life on social media. I haven’t vacated my space, but just made the account private to limit engagement; because I have to finish a book I started writing.”

While social media helps celebs to connect with their fans, there’s also a lot of negativity on it. People troll celebs a lot for their posts and opinions and Richa feels that social media is toxic because the word has become toxic.

Richa said, “The platform is toxic because the world has become toxic. People take advantage of anonymity to find relevance and vent. This is the behaviour of cowards and mustn’t be taken seriously.”

However, the actress further stated that she loves social media. She said, “It works both ways. As an artist, you are pleasantly surprised to find fans in Norway and Turkey, thanks to social media. You may not get to know how loved you are either, if you aren’t online, in certain cases. I love social media, but like everything else in life, it has its demons.”

Talking about Richa’s movies, the actress was last seen on the big screen in Panga and had impressed one and all with her performance. She has South siren Shakeela’s biopic in her kitty right now. Meanwhile, Richa was supposed to tie the knot in April this year with Ali Fazal. However, due to the pandemic, the wedding has been postponed.