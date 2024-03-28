  • Thursday, March 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to launch homegrown fashion label

Chadha and Fazal, 37, recently launched their production banner Pushing Buttons Studios.

Richa Chadha (L) and Ali Fazal (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday announced they will soon launch a fashion label that will empower and place a spotlight on local artisans.

The two stars share a strong affinity for handmade clothes and with their new endeavour, they plan to breathe new life into one of the oldest forms of art deeply embedded in Indian culture, according to a press release.

The initiative aims to help the community of local artisans from Lucknow, it added.

Chadha emphasised that in today’s era, many local artisans are facing challenges as technology and mass-produced items dominate the market, making survival difficult.

“We have both always strived to work at a grassroots community level with whatever we do. We have always wanted to sport local communities, our social endeavours too always are something we strive to do from a grassroots legal up,” the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

“So when the idea struck us to want to do something for the artisans, especially those in Lucknow who have years and years of art they have been practising, we wanted the label to be a reflection of that. We have always been in awe of the skill of local artisans, particularly those involved in crafting exquisite intricate work in textiles,” she added.

Chadha and Fazal, 37, recently launched their production banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film, Girls Will Be Girls, bagged two awards at the 2024 edition of the Sundance Film Festival.

Related Stories

NEWS
Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ to release on Netflix on May 1
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur, Karan Johar to conduct masterclass at Cinevesture Intl Film Fest
NEWS
Collaborating with Ridley Scott for ‘Alien’ is like a dream come true: Adarsh Gourav
NEWS
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise set for a reboot
NEWS
Vin Diesel shares new pic with Deepika, says he had promised her to visit India
NEWS
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’
NEWS
Alia Bhatt to host ‘Hope Gala’ in London
NEWS
UK’s Tate Modern Museum inducts Sonam Kapoor in its South Asia Acquisition Committee
NEWS
‘Big Boss 17’ winner among 14 detained after raid at hookah parlour in…
NEWS
‘Every woman deserves dignity’: Kangana reacts to politician’s derogatory remarks
NEWS
In historic first, Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant
NEWS
‘Performing in India always an electrifying experience,’ says Marshmello

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW