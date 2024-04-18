  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Launch Fashion Label Ehaab Couture

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal (R) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday launched their fashion label Ehaab Couture, dedicated to celebrating the art of Chikankari embroidery.

According to a press release, Ehaab Couture is inspired by the cultural richness of the city and encapsulates the essence of tradition, nostalgia, and old-world charm.

“The name ‘Ehaab’ means the art of gifting and ties in with who Richa and Ali are as people having always backed the right kind of causes. With this, their motive is to help preserve an art form and empower an entire community of artisans from Lucknow,” it said.

The fashion venture is also an attempt to honour the “legacy of artisans who have safeguarded India’s handcrafted heritage for generations”.

“Chikankari is Lucknow’s gift to the world. With this venture, we envision fashion as a medium of love, where each piece is crafted by hand, carrying the soulful essence of the artisans who meticulously weave every thread,” Fazal said.

Chadha, 37, said their collaboration with the artisans of Lucknow is rooted in compassion and respect.

“Ehaab Couture invites you to experience the magic of handmade craftsmanship and join us in our mission to preserve one of India’s many culturally significant art forms,” she added.

Chadha and Fazal, 37, recently launched their production banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film, Girls Will Be Girls, bagged two awards at the 2024 edition of the Sundance Film Festival.

