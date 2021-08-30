Website Logo
  • Monday, August 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 438,210
Total Cases 32,737,939
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 42,909
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 438,210
Total Cases 32,737,939
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 42,909

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon plays a negative character in Manish Gupta’s next

Raveena Tandon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in filmmaker Onir’s Shab (2017), Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has reportedly wrapped up filmmaker Manish Gupta’s next directorial venture. The thriller will feature the actress in a never-seen-before avatar.

Gupta, who works with Tandon for the first time, cannot stop praising the charisma and professionalism of the actress. “Raveena is a rare combination of beauty and substance. She is genuinely a sensitive and caring human being. She is a Good Samaritan and philanthropist who goes out of her way to help those in need. Her professionalism is exemplary. She arrives sharp on time every single day of the shoot; such punctuality is very rare in Bollywood. She is very polite to everyone on the set irrespective of their rank. Her screen presence is absolutely riveting,” says the director

There is no detail on the storyline of the film as yet, but an entertainment portal reports that Tandon is playing a negative role in the untitled film. The actress portrays a grey character in Prashanth Neel’s hugely anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 also, co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Not giving away on the role that the actress plays in his film, Gupta says that her performance will give audiences goosebumps. “In my film, she has delivered an electric performance that will give audiences goosebumps. On many occasions, her performance was so intense and sincere that my crew and I broke into applause for her. Cinema is a passion for her. With this film, she will prove her mettle as a powerhouse performer,” concludes the filmmaker.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Fresh details emerge on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath
Entertainment
Juhi Chawla to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Katrina jet off to Turkey to shoot Tiger 3
Entertainment
Netflix sets date for the premiere of Kota Factory 2
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in the remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Atlee’s next in September?
Entertainment
Annabelle Sethupathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu come together for a period…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: South Asians have long been marginalised in entertainment
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: On Janmashtami, makers unveil a beautiful poster of Prabhas and Pooja…
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot an elaborate song in…
Entertainment
Plagiarism row over Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India settled
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar to complete a brief schedule of Raksha Bandhan in between Cinderella
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fresh details emerge on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath
Juhi Chawla to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show…
Salman Khan and Katrina jet off to Turkey to shoot…
Netflix sets date for the premiere of Kota Factory 2
Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in the remake of Malayalam…
Raveena Tandon plays a negative character in Manish Gupta’s next