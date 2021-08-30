Raveena Tandon plays a negative character in Manish Gupta’s next

Raveena Tandon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in filmmaker Onir’s Shab (2017), Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has reportedly wrapped up filmmaker Manish Gupta’s next directorial venture. The thriller will feature the actress in a never-seen-before avatar.

Gupta, who works with Tandon for the first time, cannot stop praising the charisma and professionalism of the actress. “Raveena is a rare combination of beauty and substance. She is genuinely a sensitive and caring human being. She is a Good Samaritan and philanthropist who goes out of her way to help those in need. Her professionalism is exemplary. She arrives sharp on time every single day of the shoot; such punctuality is very rare in Bollywood. She is very polite to everyone on the set irrespective of their rank. Her screen presence is absolutely riveting,” says the director

There is no detail on the storyline of the film as yet, but an entertainment portal reports that Tandon is playing a negative role in the untitled film. The actress portrays a grey character in Prashanth Neel’s hugely anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 also, co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Not giving away on the role that the actress plays in his film, Gupta says that her performance will give audiences goosebumps. “In my film, she has delivered an electric performance that will give audiences goosebumps. On many occasions, her performance was so intense and sincere that my crew and I broke into applause for her. Cinema is a passion for her. With this film, she will prove her mettle as a powerhouse performer,” concludes the filmmaker.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.