Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus set to hit theatres on December 31, 2021

By: Mohnish Singh



Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s next directorial venture Cirkus is set for its theatrical bow on December 31, 2021, according to reports. It stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Cirkus is based on Gulzar’s cult film Angoor (1982) which drew its inspiration from William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The film went on floors in October last year and has been progressing at a brisk pace since then.

A source close to the development informs a popular publication that the makers believe that New Year’s Eve is the perfect date to introduce a film like Cirkus to the audience and hence, they have locked December 31, 2021, for the theatrical rollout of the film.



Besides Singh, Fernandez, and Hegde, Cirkus also features Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in important roles. The film has been jointly produced by T-Series Films, Rohit Shetty Picturez, and Reliance Entertainment.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, had recently said that Cirkus is expected to wrap up its shoot by March-end or early April, and they are looking at releasing the film by 2021 end or early part of 2022.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. After missing its release in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the action entertainer has now set April 2 for its theatrical release.



Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is also awaiting the release of his hotly anticipated film ’83. The sports-drama, directed by Kabir Khan, was originally set to hit the marquee on April 10, 2020. It will now release on June 4, 2021. Besides Cirkus and ‘83, Singh also has Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. The film will release on August 27, 2021.

