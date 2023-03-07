Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Rana Daggubati on swearing at uncle Venkatesh in Netflix show Rana Naidu

Created by Karan Anushman and directed by Suparn S Varma, Rana Naidu marks Daggubati’s foray into the streaming space.

Rana Daggubati (L) and Daggubati Venkatesh (R) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) fame Rana Daggubati is presently busy promoting his upcoming show Rana Naidu, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the American crime drama series Ray Donavan. Daggubati is pitted against his real-life uncle Venkatesh in the Netflix series.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Daggubati shared how it was a bit uncomfortable for him to play the part as he had to swear at his real-life uncle in the series.

“There was a nervousness because he was my uncle,” the actor said. “I mean I play bad characters, man. So, by the time we came together (for the series), the characters were well-defined and we were in the character individually already.”

The actor further added, “Also, it was in Hindi, and it was not our language of communication. So, it was actors doing it. But it got really crazy while dubbing it in Telugu because I felt like I was discovering another show. I was like ‘Oh, God, this I would have never said to him because it was too close to home.’ So, we did well in Hindi as we didn’t know the foul words and anything enough, I guess.”

Created by Karan Anushman and directed by Suparn S Varma, Rana Naidu marks Daggubati’s foray into the streaming space. It also features Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Adithya Menon, and Priya Banerjee in pivotal roles.

