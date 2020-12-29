Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for Covid-19

By: Mohnish Singh







Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently announced that she had contracted Covid-19, has tested negative for the deadly virus. She took to Instagram stories to inform her fans and well-wishers about her recovery. The actress, who has established a strong presence in several film producing industries across India, also added that she was looking forward to starting 2021 with good health and positivity.

“Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Cannot wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: Let’s be responsible, wear masks, and take all precautions,” she wrote.

Last week, Rakul informed that she tested positive for Covid-19 and was in home quarantine. “I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon,” she wrote on social media.







On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has some mega projects in her pocket at the moment. Some of her upcoming films include Attack, Sardar & Grandson, Check, Ayalaan, Indian 2, and Mayday.

The actress recently joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s next directorial venture Mayday, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing her excitement about working with Devgn and Bachchan, Rakul had said in a statement, “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”

