Rajinikanth to commence the next schedule of Annaatthe soon

A cut-out of actor Rajinikanth (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
According to reports, megastar Rajinikanth is set to kick-start the next schedule of his much-awaited Tamil film Annaatthe soon. The movie, which is being directed by Siva, also features Nayanthara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Soori on the ensemble cast. After having acted with Rajinikanth in his last release Darbar (2020), Nayanthara will once again share the screen space with the superstar in the forthcoming film.

For the uninitiated, Annaatthe has suffered several setbacks ever since hitting the shooting floor in 2020. It is not that other films did not face any trouble due to the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic last year, but the Siva directorial has been in trouble more often than not.

While the first shooting schedule of the action drama went without any hiccup, the team had to suspend the second schedule in December after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19, despite the makers taking extreme precautions on the sets.



Though Rajinikanth tested negative for the virus, he had to be hospitalised after his blood pressure started fluctuating. The superstar was set to launch his political party on December 31. However, he completely abandoned the idea of entering politics, surprising one and all.

After facing several delays, Annaatthe is now expected to resume production towards the end of February or the first week of March. The team has already wrapped up 60% of its shooting and post-production work. They are now planning to finish the entire shoot in one go.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is said to be a brother-sister relationship drama with loads of action. It marks filmmaker Siva’s maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. The release date of the film has been announced as November 4, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.



