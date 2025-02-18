Radhika Apte opens up about breast pumping at BAFTA and challenges of motherhood

Radhika Apte recently gave her followers a raw and honest look into her life as a new mother juggling work commitments. At the 2025 BAFTA Awards, where her film Sister Midnight was nominated, she shared a behind-the-scenes moment that resonated with many. In a photo posted on social media, Radhika is seen in a bathroom, multitasking with a breast pump in one hand and a glass of champagne in the other. The image showed us a glimpse of the raw duality of her life, balancing the demands of motherhood with the glitz of a high-profile event.

With a funny note, she called it her “BAFTA reality,” talking about the challenges of being a new working mom. In her post, she gave a shoutout to her assistant, Natasha, who made it all possible. Natasha not only helped her navigate the logistics of pumping milk but also brought her champagne in the bathroom—because why not? Radhika pointed out how rare it is to find such understanding and support in the film industry, and she didn’t hold back her gratitude.

Her honesty struck a chord, especially with other moms in the industry. Kalki Koechlin, who became a mother in 2020, chimed in with words of encouragement, while others flooded the comments with heart emojis. Radhika’s post wasn’t just about sharing a moment; it was a reminder of the invisible struggles many new mothers face, often hidden behind the polished images we see.

This year’s BAFTAs marked Radhika’s first big outing since welcoming her baby two months ago. Despite the sleepless nights and the exhaustion that comes with early motherhood, she walked the red carpet with grace, looking stunning in a lilac outfit. In another post, she spoke about the significance of the night, thanking her team for their support. “First big outing after birth… 2 months postpartum… 2 hours of sleep… I couldn’t have done it without the fabulous people in the team,” she wrote.





Sister Midnight, a horror-comedy directed by Karan Kandhari, earned a nod for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. The film, which premiered at Cannes, tells the story of a woman trapped in an unhappy arranged marriage. Radhika’s performance has been widely praised, and the film continues to make waves on the global stage, with screenings at festivals and a planned release in select U.S. theatres.

Radhika and her husband, musician Benedict Taylor, welcomed their first child in December 2024. The couple, who married in 2012, have kept their child’s name and face out of the spotlight, choosing to protect their privacy while navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood. Radhika’s recent posts are a breath of fresh air and a reminder to embrace both the chaos and the beauty of this new chapter, all while staying true to herself.