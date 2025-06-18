Karan Kandhari’s BAFTA-nominated 'Sister Midnight' starring Radhika Apte, now streaming online

BAFTA and BIFA-nominated indie Sister Midnight is now available to stream on major digital platforms, including Altitude.film, Apple TV, Amazon, Sky Store, and Curzon Home Cinema.

Director Karan Kandhari’s first feature arrives with plenty of praise and a striking lead performance by Radhika Apte, whom critics say delivers “an endlessly expressive marvel.” Set in the humid, buzzing heart of Mumbai, the film follows a newly married couple trying and often failing to fit into each other’s worlds within the cramped confines of a one-room home.

A bold, offbeat tale of survival in the city

Apte plays Uma, a new bride forced into a life she didn’t choose, navigating nosy neighbours, a heat-soaked home, and a clueless husband she barely knows. With little support and mounting frustration, she begins drifting into the unpredictable world of Mumbai’s nights, where street dogs, shadows, and music accompany her search for identity and escape.

Kandhari doesn’t stick to the rules. The film unfolds like a fever dream, part dark comedy, part urban myth. It’s messy, but purposefully so. The chaos mirrors Uma’s journey. The paper-thin walls of her shack aren’t the only things breaking down; so is her idea of who she’s supposed to be.

With a soundtrack as unpredictable as the protagonist, Sister Midnight swings between classic rock, old blues, and raw punk, featuring legends like Howlin' Wolf, Motörhead, and The Stooges, along with original music by Interpol's Paul Banks.





Radhika Apte’s raw, magnetic energy grounds the chaos

While the film is full of jagged energy and eccentric moments, Apte’s performance ties it all together. She doesn’t just play Uma, she unravels her, one twitch, glare, and outburst at a time. Critics have called her work here “electrifying” and “oddly poignant.”

The film clocks in at 110 minutes and carries a 15 certificate for its edgy themes.

But Sister Midnight is far from just gritty; it's a rare mix of heart and havoc, offering a glimpse into one woman's unravelling, with the city of Mumbai acting as both witness and accomplice.





You can now stream Sister Midnight on Altitude.film and other major platforms.