Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Karan Kandhari’s BAFTA-nominated 'Sister Midnight' starring Radhika Apte, now streaming online

Karan Kandhari’s Mumbai-set debut draws praise for its gritty storytelling and standout soundtrack featuring Interpol’s Paul Banks.

Radhika Apte’s BAFTA-Nominated ‘Sister Midnight’ Now Streaming

Radhika Apte stars in BAFTA-nominated Sister Midnight, now available to stream online

getty images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

BAFTA and BIFA-nominated indie Sister Midnight is now available to stream on major digital platforms, including Altitude.film, Apple TV, Amazon, Sky Store, and Curzon Home Cinema.

Director Karan Kandhari’s first feature arrives with plenty of praise and a striking lead performance by Radhika Apte, whom critics say delivers “an endlessly expressive marvel.” Set in the humid, buzzing heart of Mumbai, the film follows a newly married couple trying and often failing to fit into each other’s worlds within the cramped confines of a one-room home.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


A bold, offbeat tale of survival in the city

Apte plays Uma, a new bride forced into a life she didn’t choose, navigating nosy neighbours, a heat-soaked home, and a clueless husband she barely knows. With little support and mounting frustration, she begins drifting into the unpredictable world of Mumbai’s nights, where street dogs, shadows, and music accompany her search for identity and escape.

Kandhari doesn’t stick to the rules. The film unfolds like a fever dream, part dark comedy, part urban myth. It’s messy, but purposefully so. The chaos mirrors Uma’s journey. The paper-thin walls of her shack aren’t the only things breaking down; so is her idea of who she’s supposed to be.

With a soundtrack as unpredictable as the protagonist, Sister Midnight swings between classic rock, old blues, and raw punk, featuring legends like Howlin’ Wolf, Motörhead, and The Stooges, along with original music by Interpol’s Paul Banks.


Radhika Apte’s raw, magnetic energy grounds the chaos

While the film is full of jagged energy and eccentric moments, Apte’s performance ties it all together. She doesn’t just play Uma, she unravels her, one twitch, glare, and outburst at a time. Critics have called her work here “electrifying” and “oddly poignant.”
The film clocks in at 110 minutes and carries a 15 certificate for its edgy themes.

But Sister Midnight is far from just gritty; it’s a rare mix of heart and havoc, offering a glimpse into one woman’s unravelling, with the city of Mumbai acting as both witness and accomplice.


You can now stream Sister Midnight on Altitude.film and other major platforms.

baftanominateddirector karan kandhariradhika aptesister midnight

Related News

26 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': 5 highlights that made the Bhansali film iconic
Entertainment

26 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': 5 highlights that made the Bhansali film iconic

UK Traveller Dies from Rabies After Dog Exposure in Morocco
UK

UK woman dies from rabies after Morocco dog exposure

UK heatwave health risks
Health

7 hidden heatwave health risks you may overlook

More For You

Rajamouli Builds Massive Set for SSMB29 as Kenya Shoot Nears

SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi at Ramoji Film City for a key action sequence in SSMB29

Getty Images

SS Rajamouli builds £4.8 million Varanasi set in Hyderabad as 'SSMB29' prepares for Kenya shoot with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

SS Rajamouli isn’t holding back with SSMB29, his latest big-screen spectacle starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The filmmaker, known for his visual scale and attention to detail, has recreated the holy city of Varanasi in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City instead of shooting on location. The reason? The chaotic logistics of filming in the spiritual capital of India.

The set, rumoured to cost £4.8 million (₹50 crore), is a massive replica built specifically for a key sequence in the film. Leaked photos from the set have already gone viral online, giving fans a glimpse of the scale Rajamouli is aiming for. Mahesh Babu will be filming an action sequence here, with VFX work enhancing the visuals. In true Rajamouli style, international graphics studios, some of the best from Hollywood, have been roped in to bring the visuals to life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs confirms equal pay for all actors in The White Lotus

Getty Images

Jason Isaacs confirms equal pay of £32,000 for all 'The White Lotus' actors despite veteran status

Jason Isaacs has revealed that every cast member of The White Lotus Season 3, regardless of experience or fame, earned the same salary: £32,000 (₹33,60,000) per episode. That totals around £256,000 (₹2,68,80,000) for the full eight-episode run. While that figure might seem significant, Isaacs called it “a very low price” for a hit HBO show, but said he had no complaints.

“We would’ve paid to be in it,” Isaacs said in an interview, adding, “We probably would’ve given a body part.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Scarlett Johansson Dazzles in Westwood at Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere

Scarlett Johansson kisses Jonathan Bailey and dazzles in couture at Jurassic World Rebirth premiere

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson kisses Jonathan Bailey and stuns in Vivienne Westwood at 'Jurassic World Rebirth’ premiere

Scarlett Johansson returned to the spotlight in a dazzling pink gown at the world premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth, held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. The event wasn’t just a celebration of the film’s release but also a major red carpet moment for the 39-year-old actress, who has been out of the public eye in recent months.

Wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood corset gown with sequins, Johansson lit up the green carpet with elegance and glamour. Her blush-toned dress featured a sculpted silhouette and soft draping that recalled golden-age Hollywood style, minus the fuss. The styling, handled by her long-time collaborator Kate Young, kept things minimal yet classy, letting the dress do all the talking.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Abyss

James Cameron’s The Abyss pulled from Disney Plus UK after decades-old controversy resurfaces

Instagram/20thcenturystudios

Disney Plus removes James Cameron’s 'The Abyss' in UK over banned rat scene

Nearly four decades after its release, James Cameron’s 1989 sci-fi thriller The Abyss has sparked controversy again, this time on streaming. Disney+ quietly pulled the newly uploaded 4K remaster of the film from its UK platform after complaints resurfaced about a banned scene involving live animal testing.

The specific scene, showing a rat being submerged in oxygenated liquid, has long been a point of contention in the UK. Though the rat reportedly survived the experiment during filming, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) had previously ruled it in breach of the Cinematograph Films (Animals) Act 1937. As a result, the sequence was cut from all UK theatrical, television, DVD, and Blu-ray releases. Yet, when Disney+ added the remastered version in April, the uncut version slipped through, triggering backlash from animal welfare groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mo Chara Terror Charge Sparks Billboard Protest by Kneecap

Mo Chara is being represented by a prominent legal team

Alamy

Mo Chara of Kneecap faces UK terror charge as band erects billboards in protest

Irish rapper Mo Chara, a member of Belfast-based hip hop group Kneecap, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, after being charged under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000. The charge stems from an incident in November 2023, when Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, allegedly displayed a flag associated with Hezbollah during a performance at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London.

Hezbollah is a proscribed organisation under UK law. Under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act, it is an offence to wear, carry or display any article in such a way or in circumstances that may arouse reasonable suspicion of support for a banned group. The offence is punishable by up to six months in prison, a fine, or both.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc