Radhe Shyam to release on 30th April 2021?

By Murtuza Iqbal







Prabhas was a star down South, but with the Baahubali franchise, he became a pan-India star. All his upcoming films are multi-lingual and his fans are eagerly waiting for his next release Radhe Shyam which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The makers of Radhe Shyam have not yet announced the release date of the film, and now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie might release on 30th April 2021. Interestingly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had released during the same weekend (28th April 2017).

A source told the entertainment portal, “It’s a festive period with holidays across the nation catering to the labourers, who form a major chunk of mass audience for cinema viewing, and Prabhas, being a mass star, is looking to make the May Day weekend his own. It is also summer vacation for the kids, another segment of the audience who loves Prabhas. He had a discussion with his producers recently and is contemplating on bringing Radhe Shyam on April 30, provided that the cinema halls are open across the country since Radhe Shyam is a big-budget epic love story.”







A couple of months ago, on Prabhas’ birthday, the makers had unveiled a motion poster of the film, and it had received a great response.

View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role.











