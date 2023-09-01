Website Logo
  • Friday, September 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

R Madhavan to succeed Shekhar Kapur as president of Film and Television Institute of India

The actor is known for his films across languages including Kannathil Muthamittal, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and Vikram Vedha. 

R. Madhavan (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan was on Friday nominated as president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its governing council.

Union minister Anurag Thakur shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated the actor, who turned director with his National award-winning film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

“Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.

“I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you,” the I&B Minister wrote.

Madhavan, 53, thanked the minister for the opportunity.

“Thank you so very much for the honour and kind wishes Anurag Thakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations,” the actor wrote on X.

The actor, known for his films across languages including Kannathil Muthamittal, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and Vikram Vedha, will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as FTII president.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Stolen’ receives standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Entertainment
‘Jawan’ trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, SRK enthralls fans with his dance moves
Entertainment
Kareena’s next to be premiered at BFI London Film Festival 2023
Entertainment
Mahira Khan opens up about bipolar disorder diagnosis and clinical depression
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey to be seen in Ruskin Bond’s story adaptation
Entertainment
‘Jawan’ Trailer: SRK-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues
Entertainment
Birthday Special: 5 films that prove Rajkummar Rao’s versatility
Entertainment
From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with…
Entertainment
Sunny Deol reveals he was dyslexic as a child
Entertainment
Creative hunger was getting a little lost in TV: Mohit Raina
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan attends ‘Jawan’ pre-release event in Chennai
Entertainment
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Songs to dedicate to your siblings
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW