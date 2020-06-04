Producer denies approaching Devoleena Bhattacharjee for Barrister Babu

Some media outlets had recently reported that popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen as a participant on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, was in talks with the makers of Colors’ Barrister Babu to play the grown-up Bondita, a character presently essayed by child artiste Aurra Bhatnagar.

However, contrary to reports, Barrister Babu is not gearing up for any generation leap and Aurra will continue on the show. Confirming the same, producer Sumeet Mittal tells a leading publication, “We have not approached anyone and are not even considering any other artiste to step into the shoes of Aurra. We plan to continue with her, as there is a lot in the story to explore with her.”

Deepti Bhatnagar Badoni, who plays the character of Aurra’s mother on the show, also shares the same, “We have also been hearing this rumour since a few days, but the production house has not informed us of any such development. I cannot say about the future, but for now, Aurra will continue to be a part of the show.”

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Barrister Babu hit the airwaves on 11th February, 2020. It revolves around a child bride, Bondita Das, who is married to Anirudh Roy Choudhary. How her husband goes against his family and society to help her get a proper education and become a barrister is what forms the crux of the story.

The show has been performing well since its launch in February. The makers are planning to introduce several new twists and turns in the narrative post-lockdown. However, as reported by a certain section of the media, Barrister Babu is not going in for a leap.