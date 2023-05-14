Website Logo
  Sunday, May 14, 2023
Priyanka stuns in ruffled saree at sister Parineeti’s engagement

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

By: Mohnish Singh

Fans were as eager to watch Parineeti Chopra’s engagement pictures as they had been waiting with bated breath to have a glimpse of Parineeti’s ‘Mimi’ didi’s style statement!

While leaving the Kapurthala house after the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Priyanka posed for the shutterbugs waiting outside the venue. She reached the venue by 6 in the evening.

Priyanka was accompanied by her brother Siddharth in a car. While making her way to the venue, she greeted the paps from inside the car.

The ‘Desi girl’ opted for a parrot-green-colored ruffled saree for the occasion. She added glamour matching it with an off-shoulder blouse. Priyanka opted for minimal jewellery and kept her tresses loose. The Citadel actress greeted the paps with folded hands. Later she also posed with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti’s father for the shutterbugs.

 

On Saturday morning, Priyanka made a hush-hush exit from the Delhi airport. Several shutterbugs, who were stationed outside the airport, caught glimpses of Priyanka. In the papped images and clips, Priyanka is seen greeting the lensmen with folded hands. Without revealing anything, she quickly made her way to her car.

Parineeti and Raghav’s dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their “union”. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav’s pictures.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes,” he said in a tweet.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

