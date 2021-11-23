Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first look from The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao (2021), will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in her eagerly-awaited Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections.    

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth chapter in the popular sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix (1999).

The upcoming film is written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski directed the previous three titles. Wachowski has also produced the film with Grant Hill and James McTeigue. Hollywood star Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo in the Warner Bros Pictures’ venture.

Priyanka, who was missing from the first poster of the film but made an intriguing appearance in the trailer, unveiled her character look on Instagram. “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21,” she wrote alongside the poster which features her dressed in a printed jacket teamed up with loose pants and knee-high boots and her hair tied in braided short buns.

Details of her character in the film are still under wraps.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris.

The film is slated to be released worldwide theatrically and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

