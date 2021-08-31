Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she was “terrified” to return to work amidst the pandemic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the busiest actresses in the world. She is currently juggling multiple projects which are keeping her on her toes round the clock. The former Miss World was one of the first few actors who resumed work as soon as the world started to open up after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing her experience of returning to work amidst the pandemic, the Quantico star said in a recent interview that she cried and was terrified. “I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified,” said the global icon.

She added that it was her husband Nick Jonas and her family’s presence that helped her calm down. “He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year’s together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas next stars in the Lana Wachowski-directed The Matrix Resurrections, co-starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt. The sci-fi film is poised for its theatrical release on December 22, 2021.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “I would have done any part Lana Wachowski would have given me. I would be happy to do a walk-on. It was amazing just being there. I used to arrive on set sometimes when Carrie-Anne Moss or Neil Patrick Harris were filming and I would sort of peek in and have a fangirl moment.”

In addition to The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also stars in the Russo Brothers’ keenly anticipated multi-series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zara.

