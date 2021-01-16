“Priyanka Chopra is phenomenal,” says Rajkummar Rao about The White Tiger co-star

By: Mohnish Singh







Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has played a variety of characters in his acting career, is thrilled about his new film The White Tiger, which is showing in select theatres in the US and is scheduled to start streaming on streaming media giant Netflix from January 22.

The National Film Award-winning actor shares the screen space with India’s global star Priyanka Chopra in the film and he is all praises for his co-star. Calling Chopra phenomenal, Rao tells an Indian publication, “Priyanka is phenomenal. She is a very chilled out person, a global star who never made us feel that she was the biggest star on our set. I have always been a big admirer of her work. It is fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon.”

The White Tiger, which is based on the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name by renowned Indian author Aravind Adiga, stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra as supporting actors to Adarsh Gourav. The film has been directed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.







Talking about the film, Rao says, “TWT’s story is universal and people will relate to the characters. I knew the story pretty well, so my reference was always the script once I was signed for the film. It is very detailed and all the characters are very well etched out. I have my own process of building a character which I apply in most of my films.”

The White Tiger starts streaming on Netflix from Friday, January 22, 2021.












