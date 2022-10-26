Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra is ‘crying tears of joy’ after New York announces Diwali as public holiday; applauds NYC State Assembly Member Jennifer Rajkumar for making it happen

New York City is home to more than 2,00,000 people of Indian origin.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra welcomed Diwali with a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American woman to be elected Member of the New York State Assembly, who lobbied to get Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023.

Rajkumar, whose 2020 Assembly race was endorsed by California Congressman Ro Khanna, represents certain neighbourhoods in the Queens and also chairs the sub-committee on diversity in law. New York City, incidentally, is home to more than 2,00,000 people of Indian origin.

Chopra, who is best known in the U.S. for her performance in the FBI drama series Quantico, reposted a video to her Instagram Story where Rajkumar announced the news, saying, “Today I’m proud to say our time has come. The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights.” Adams added, “We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali. We’re going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself.”

Along with the video, Chopra wrote: “After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy.” She hashtagged the video with #RepresentationMatters.

Priyanka Chopra has a number of national and international projects in her kitty, including the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. To be directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on the cast. The film is expected to go on floors next year in 2023. The actress also headlines the Russo Brothers’ much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. No official date has been announced for its digital premiere yet.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut gets mercilessly trolled for attending Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash; netizens…
Entertainment
RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards; director SS Rajamouli shares his…
News
Lilly Singh, Kal Penn, Suraj Sharma, and others attend the star-studded Diwali party at the…
Entertainment
Here’s how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali with daughter Malti 
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif expresses desire to work in South films after watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer…
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Rishi Sunak becoming first Indian-origin PM of UK
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad, picture goes viral
TELEVISION
Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife starring Kajol adds Kubbra Sait to cast;…
Hollywood News
Monkey Man: Everything we know so far about Dev Patel’s directorial debut film…
Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi on Diwali, calls them ‘intruders’
Entertainment
‘Are you blackmailing me?’: Puri Jagannadh to distributors demanding compensation for losses incurred…
FILM
Hasan Minhaj, Meesha Shafi, Alicia Silverstone, and 3 others board coming-of-age film Mustache
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW