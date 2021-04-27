Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra appeals to USA President Joe Biden to help India with Covid-19 vaccines


Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amidst the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Priyanka Chopra has expressed her concern about the horrific situation in the country. Taking to Twitter, she said that the United States of America ordered more vaccines than it required, and urged US President Joe Biden and other high-profile officials to help her nation with vaccines urgently.

The actress wrote, “My heart breaks. India is suffering from Covid-19 and the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India?”

However, her tweet received backlash from several users as they thought it came a little too late. “This tweet was required at least 2 weeks back. You should have not waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen,” wrote one user.

Another user informed her, “Good morning. The US already agreed to supply the raw materials for vaccine development. This should have been posted yesterday.”

Some fans also applauded the actress and thanked her for her efforts. “So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such an important issue we are facing currently,” one fan wrote.

Priyanka Chopra has been actively amplifying coronavirus related information to help people in need in India. India reported 3, 23, 144 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,76,36,307.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra next stars in the spy series Citadel, which she is filming in London currently. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the series also features Richard Madden on the cast.

The actress has already wrapped up Text For You, alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela in the pipeline.











Most Popular

Oscars 2021 celebrates diversity; Riz Ahmed misses

IPL 2021: We'll ensure you reach home seamlessly; BCCI assures foreign players

Sadiq Khan wants proper change in football after Super League fiasco

Fear over racial and physical abuse keep ethnically diverse fans away from sporting events, reveals survey

Ashwin withdraws from IPL to support family amid pandemic



>

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×