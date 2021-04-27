Priyanka Chopra appeals to USA President Joe Biden to help India with Covid-19 vaccines

By: Mohnish Singh

Amidst the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Priyanka Chopra has expressed her concern about the horrific situation in the country. Taking to Twitter, she said that the United States of America ordered more vaccines than it required, and urged US President Joe Biden and other high-profile officials to help her nation with vaccines urgently.

The actress wrote, “My heart breaks. India is suffering from Covid-19 and the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India?”

However, her tweet received backlash from several users as they thought it came a little too late. “This tweet was required at least 2 weeks back. You should have not waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen,” wrote one user.

Another user informed her, “Good morning. The US already agreed to supply the raw materials for vaccine development. This should have been posted yesterday.”

Some fans also applauded the actress and thanked her for her efforts. “So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such an important issue we are facing currently,” one fan wrote.

Priyanka Chopra has been actively amplifying coronavirus related information to help people in need in India. India reported 3, 23, 144 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,76,36,307.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra next stars in the spy series Citadel, which she is filming in London currently. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the series also features Richard Madden on the cast.

The actress has already wrapped up Text For You, alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela in the pipeline.