Website Logo
  • Friday, June 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka bonds with Zendaya in Rome

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in Italy for an event. The Dil Dhadakne Do star recently attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel in Rome. At the event, she met actor Zendaya, and seemed like the duo had a great time at the event as they posed for the shutterbugs together.

In the viral pictures, the divas are seen sharing smiles. The two looked absolutely stunning. Priyanka opted for a white thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in pigtails for the event which got her many compliments from her fans.

“How cute,” a social media user commented.

“Priyanka looks beautiful in this hairdo,” another one wrote.

On the other hand, Zendaya was seen dressed in a shimmering black suit with a sheer top.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka Priyanka will be seen reprising her role in Prime Video’s spy thriller Citadel 2.

Excited about the second season, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios said, “Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

In Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara.

The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sunny Leone on getting rid of adult entertainer tag
Entertainment
Orchestral Qawwali Project: A fusion of spirituality and classical music
Entertainment
Alia to play Sita alongside Ranbir as Ram in ‘Ramayana’
Entertainment
Kajol quits Instagram, says ‘facing one of the toughest trials’
Entertainment
‘Pathaan’ to release in Russia and CIS countries on July 13
FILM
Trailer for Fahadh Faasil’s suspense thriller ‘Dhoomam’ out
Entertainment
Wamiqa Gabbi on her weight loss post ‘Jubilee’
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’ to release in August
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling on why ‘Never Have I Ever’ is ending
Entertainment
We need to make more films for theatres: Manoj Bajpayee
FILM
Priyanka Chopra likely to team up with Jr NTR
TELEVISION
Gashmeer Mahajani on celebrating achievements
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW