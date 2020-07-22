Priti Patel promises reforms in Home Office after the Windrush scandal

BRITISH home secretary Priti Patel on Tuesday (21) promised major reforms in the Home Office as she announced an action plan in response to the Wendy Williams Windrush lessons learned review.

The minister announced omprehensive training Home Office staff, reconciliation events with the victims of the scandal and diverse shortlists for senior jobs.

Patel also promised to induct more black, Asian and minority ethnic people in senior roles to drive cultural change.

“I am driving change to implement the important findings of the lessons learned review to make sure nothing like this can happen again. The action I have taken will ensure cultural change at the department, leading to more diverse leadership,” said Priti Patel.

“I want the Windrush generation to have no doubt that I will reform the culture of the department so it better represents all of the communities we serve.”

The Windrush scandal saw people being detained or even removed from the UK despite having lived in the country for years. A report into the scandal by Wendy Williams, an inspector of constabulary, accused the Home Office of demonstrating ‘ignorance and thoughtlessness’.

The home secretary, in June, accepted 30 recommendations in the report in full.

An evaluation of the compliant environment policy and measures to protect against immigration abuse was also announced by Patel. It will ensure no one with a legal right to be in the UK is wrongly penalised.

The home secretary and Bishop Derek Webley will continue to co-chair meetings of the Windrush cross-government working group to reach and support those affected by Windrush. Inequalities affecting the Windrush generation and their descendants across employment, education, health and more will also be examined.

Bishop Derek Webley, co-chair of the Windrush cross-government working group, said: “The true story of the Windrush generation is one of courage, faith, and hope. One of success and achievement. That is where we need to get to, and this process represents another positive step on the journey there.”

Three sub groups have been formed to look at the implementation of the recommendations, designing new Windrush community fund and to work with the new commission on race and ethnic disparities.

A comprehensive improvement plan in response to the review will be published in September, an official statement said.