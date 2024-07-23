  • Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Prince Harry applauds Birmingham’s successful bid to host Invictus Games

The games was founded by Prince Harry for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry and Meghan (R) react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRINCE HARRY has praised Birmingham for securing the bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027, marking the first time the event will return to the UK since its inception in London in 2014.

Founded by the Duke of Sussex for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans, the Invictus Games will see Harry making another trip to the country, reported the Guardian.

There is also speculation that the Duchess of Sussex may accompany him, as she had attended several past events alongside her husband.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start,” Harry said in a statement.

“Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families and spectators. We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all – something your city knows well.”

The 2027 event will be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in July. The UK government-backed £26 million proposal triumphed over Washington DC in the final bid.

The selection process drew on Birmingham’s connections to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Selly Oak, which treats wounded service personnel, and the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, which trains UK clinicians. The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre at Stanford Hall also played a significant role in supporting the bid.

Stephen “Hoops” Hooper, Team UK’s captain for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, emphasised the importance of hosting the event in the country.

“This will mean the world to Team UK, not only so their friends and family can watch them compete, but so the British public can cheer them on,” he said.

Helen Helliwell, chief executive of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, highlighted the event’s potential for long-term impact. She described it as “the most cohesive, sustainable event in Invictus Games history,” with legacy programmes set to benefit communities nationwide.

The focus on sustainability and community engagement aligns with the broader goals of the Invictus Games Foundation, which seeks to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation through sport.

Prince Harry’s commitment to the games stems from his own military service and his experiences on the frontline in Afghanistan. He was inspired to create the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013, where he saw the transformative effect of competitive sports on injured US military personnel.

The UK games also bring up whether the King, the Prince of Wales, and other royals will attend the event, given the strained relationships following Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary and his memoir, Spare.

Related Stories
Sports

Bashir’s best Test figures seal England’s series win over West Indies
Sports

Athletes of Indian origin look to shine at Paris 2024
TENNIS

Paes and Amritraj are first Asian men in Tennis Hall of Fame
Sports

Adam Peaty calls for fairness amid doping controversy
Sports

India eye hockey gold in Paris after 2020 Olympics bronze
Sports

Suryakumar Yadav named new captain of India’s T20 team
Sports

Sunil Chhetri vows to elevate Indian football post-retirement
Sports

Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
Sports

England record fastest team fifty in Test cricket
Sports

Indian aims to roll with the punches to win Olympic gold
Sports

Can Leon Edwards add another title defense to his championship reign at UFC…
Sports

England qualify for Women’s Euro 2025 with Sweden draw
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Prince Harry applauds Birmingham’s successful bid to host Invictus Games
Temple in Canada vandalised Hindu temple in Canada vandalised with anti-India graffiti
Cooper claims Tories planned to spend £10bn on Rwanda plan
Harris secures enough delegate support to win nomination
Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights of India’s first budget after election
Dr Kantibhai B Parmar In memoriam: Dr Kantibhai Parmar, NHS doctor and community leader…