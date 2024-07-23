Prince Harry applauds Birmingham’s successful bid to host Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan (R) react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRINCE HARRY has praised Birmingham for securing the bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027, marking the first time the event will return to the UK since its inception in London in 2014.

Founded by the Duke of Sussex for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans, the Invictus Games will see Harry making another trip to the country, reported the Guardian.

There is also speculation that the Duchess of Sussex may accompany him, as she had attended several past events alongside her husband.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start,” Harry said in a statement.

“Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families and spectators. We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all – something your city knows well.”

The 2027 event will be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in July. The UK government-backed £26 million proposal triumphed over Washington DC in the final bid.

The selection process drew on Birmingham’s connections to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Selly Oak, which treats wounded service personnel, and the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, which trains UK clinicians. The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre at Stanford Hall also played a significant role in supporting the bid.

Stephen “Hoops” Hooper, Team UK’s captain for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, emphasised the importance of hosting the event in the country.

“This will mean the world to Team UK, not only so their friends and family can watch them compete, but so the British public can cheer them on,” he said.

Helen Helliwell, chief executive of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, highlighted the event’s potential for long-term impact. She described it as “the most cohesive, sustainable event in Invictus Games history,” with legacy programmes set to benefit communities nationwide.

The focus on sustainability and community engagement aligns with the broader goals of the Invictus Games Foundation, which seeks to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation through sport.

Prince Harry’s commitment to the games stems from his own military service and his experiences on the frontline in Afghanistan. He was inspired to create the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013, where he saw the transformative effect of competitive sports on injured US military personnel.

The UK games also bring up whether the King, the Prince of Wales, and other royals will attend the event, given the strained relationships following Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary and his memoir, Spare.