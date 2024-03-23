Preity Zinta shares video of adorable rehearsal with Shah Rukh for ‘Veer Zaara’

The duo appear to be having a blast as they revisit the steps of the popular song from the Yash Chopra classic.

Between 2003 and 2006, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta collaborated on three major films: Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara, and Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: vibhuti pathak

Preity Zinta is giving fans a major dose of nostalgia! The Bollywood actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartwarming video of herself and Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing the iconic song “Tere Liye” from their beloved film Veer-Zaara.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows Preity dressed in casual attire, rehearsing the romantic dance sequence with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo appear to be having a blast as they revisit the steps of the popular song from the Yash Chopra classic.

Zinta revealed in the caption that the video dates back to a time when they were preparing for an award show performance. She also admitted to running on fumes during the rehearsals, having not slept for two whole days.

“This was us rehearsing for an award show,” Preity wrote. “I remember I had no sleep for 2 days and I felt like a zombie.”

But Shah Rukh Khan, according to Preity, managed to lighten the mood with ‘his easy charm & timely jokes.’ She also pointed out a fun detail – the ‘flip’ move they perform in the video is the same one they did in another hit song, ‘Jiya Jale.’

The post has sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy. Many took to the comments section to express their love for the video and their admiration for the on-screen chemistry between Preity and Shah Rukh Khan.