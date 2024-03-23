  • Saturday, March 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Preity Zinta shares video of adorable rehearsal with Shah Rukh for ‘Veer Zaara’

The duo appear to be having a blast as they revisit the steps of the popular song from the Yash Chopra classic.

Between 2003 and 2006, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta collaborated on three major films: Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara, and Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: vibhuti pathak

Preity Zinta is giving fans a major dose of nostalgia! The Bollywood actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartwarming video of herself and Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing the iconic song “Tere Liye” from their beloved film Veer-Zaara.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows Preity dressed in casual attire, rehearsing the romantic dance sequence with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo appear to be having a blast as they revisit the steps of the popular song from the Yash Chopra classic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Zinta revealed in the caption that the video dates back to a time when they were preparing for an award show performance. She also admitted to running on fumes during the rehearsals, having not slept for two whole days.

“This was us rehearsing for an award show,” Preity wrote. “I remember I had no sleep for 2 days and I felt like a zombie.”

But Shah Rukh Khan, according to Preity, managed to lighten the mood with ‘his easy charm & timely jokes.’ She also pointed out a fun detail – the ‘flip’ move they perform in the video is the same one they did in another hit song, ‘Jiya Jale.’

The post has sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy. Many took to the comments section to express their love for the video and their admiration for the on-screen chemistry between Preity and Shah Rukh Khan.

Related Stories

NEWS
W.i.S.H: Everything you need to know about India’s newest girl-pop group
NEWS
SMASHBengali and Guranisha Randhawa to host BBC Asian chat show ‘One More Chai’
NEWS
Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’ to be screened at Hawaii International Film Festival
Entertainment
Adaa Khan: Making a strong style statement
NEWS
IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony
NEWS
BBC acquires all seasons of Suits
NEWS
‘Monkey Man’: Second trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut out
NEWS
Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer ‘Baazigar’ set to re-release in cinemas
Entertainment
My film on Savarkar is anti-propaganda: Randeep Hooda
NEWS
Simone Ashley to lead romantic-comedy ‘Picture This’
Entertainment
‘The Crown’, ‘Black Mirror’ lead nominations for BAFTA Television Awards 2024
NEWS
DJ Alan Walker to perform in India

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW