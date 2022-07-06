Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Preet Kaur Gill and 11 other MPs bat for more direct flights between West Midlands and India’s Amritsar

Air India holds to key to improving Amritsar flight frequency: Birmingham airport

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Birmingham Airport authorities have urged the region’s parliamentarians to prevail upon Air India to operate more direct flights between the West Midlands city and India’s Amritsar.

The airport chiefs said fleet shortages and spare part issues have hindered the efforts of two airlines’ to link the international destinations better.

They, however, said they would do everything they could to restore the frequency of flights between Amritsar and Birmingham which has been reduced to just one a week from the earlier six.

The assurance from the airport chiefs came after the region’s 12 MPs, led by Preet Kaur Gill, said the current flight frequency to the city of the Golden Temple was inadequate for the region which is home to 130,000 Sikh and Punjabi population.

The airport’s aviation director Tom Screen said Air India holds the key to increasing the flight frequency but it is facing problems in getting sufficient spare parts for its Boeing 787 planes.

Qatar Airways, which can connect Birmingham and Amritsar via Doha, is experiencing fleet shortages with its 23 A350-900 aircraft remaining grounded due to a dispute with Airbus.

Screen said the airport is holding talks with Hans Airways to meet the demand, Birmingham Live reported.

In their letter addressed to the airport CEO, the parliamentarians had said passengers have to travel to London to board flights to Amritsar, incurring higher costs and experiencing inconvenience.

“While it was a welcome step that the direct Birmingham-Amritsar flight resumed last August as Covid travel restrictions relaxed, we are concerned that the regularity of flights remained significantly scaled down. Currently, there is only one flight per week to Amritsar, Punjab from Birmingham international airport,” the letter said.

“The result of this is to lay an expensive and restrictive burden on the West Midlands’ sizeable Sikh and Punjabi diaspora population. Our constituents have complained that they are having to travel to London to secure flights, which are more expensive in their own right, never minding the additional travel costs, parking fees and inconvenience this entails,” they said.

Gill, the shadow international development secretary, conveyed the readiness of the region’s MPs to work towards restoring better air links.

“We are confident that demand from my community is there, and are keen to work with whoever necessary to ensure this important air route is restored,” the Labour politician said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
BBC tells Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of ‘reputational risk’ when discussing ‘colonial history’
News
Beware of Vitamin D overdose: Man who popped 20 supplements a day lands in hospital
HEADLINE STORY
80 per cet of customers have less than £500 in savings: Lloyds boss
HEADLINE STORY
From lockdown Christmas party to flat refurbishment: A list of scandals faced by British PM…
News
The important thing is to get inflation under control: Britain’s new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi…
News
If UK PM Boris Johnson is ousted, who could replace him?
HEADLINE STORY
The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid
INDIA
Pesticide storm in teacup: Excessive chemicals make brew ‘unfit for consumption’
News
NHS to trial the use of drones to fly cancer drugs to Isle…
News
Narcissistic men are more prone to premature ejaculation and experience difficulty reaching orgasm:…
News
Smelly p**’, ‘Paki bas****s’: Indian fans allege racist abuse at Edgbaston test, officials…
HEADLINE STORY
Postal workers in the UK suffered more than 1,600 dog attacks in the…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Birthday Special: Here’re top 5 whistle-worthy performances of Ranveer Singh
How bias and inequality affect societal cohesion
BBC tells Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of ‘reputational risk’…
Beware of Vitamin D overdose: Man who popped 20 supplements…
80 per cet of customers have less than £500 in…
Preet Kaur Gill and 11 other MPs bat for more…