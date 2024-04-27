  • Saturday, April 27, 2024
Entertainment

Prabhas, Deepika’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, the movie has been delayed on multiple occasions.

(Photo credit: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898-AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is now scheduled to release in the theatres on June 27, 2024, the makers announced on Saturday.

Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies shared the news of the multilingual big-budget movie’s new release date on its social media pages along with a poster.

“All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024 #Kalki2898AD,” the studio posted.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, the movie has been delayed on multiple occasions. It was earlier scheduled for release on May 9 after being moved from January 12.

The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

The film’s official title, Kalki 2898-AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023.

It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

