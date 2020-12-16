Prabhas and Pooja Hegde resume shooting for bilingual film Radhe Shyam

By: Mohnish Singh







Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have resumed shooting for their much-awaited bilingual film Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad. Set in Europe, Radhe Shyam is a period drama which is being made in Telugu and Hindi.

Hegde, who stars opposite Baahubali star Prabhas for the first time, took to Instagram to share a boomerang video from the sets of the film. The team came together to resume production after a month-long break. The makers wrapped up the Italian schedule in November and took a break for a month to resume work on the project.

A major portion of the film has been shot in Italy and some other exotic locations across Europe. The movie, which is being made on a massive budget, is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. If reports are to be believed, it features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader, while Pooja Hegde plays the role of a music teacher.







Radhe Shyam went before cameras in January earlier this year. The team successfully completed the Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely before the country went into a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has two more high-profile films in his pocket. He has joined forces with Mahanati (2018) director Nag Ashwin for a big-ticket film. The untitled project stars Deepika Padukone as his leading lady. The Padmaavat (2018) actress will be making her Telugu debut with the film.

The actor next plays the title role in T-Series Films’ magnum opus Adipurush, which Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) director Om Raut is helming. Saif Ali Khan plays the lead protagonist Lankesh in the movie. Search for the leading lady is still on.







