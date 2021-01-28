Pooja Hegde charges a hefty paycheque for a 20-minutes role in Acharya

By: Mohnish Singh







Pooja Hegde, who has made her presence felt not only in Tollywood but Bollywood also, is currently regarded as one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. She has recently been signed on to play an extended cameo in Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal’s much-talked-about film Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also features Ram Charan in an important role.

Now, the news is coming in that Hegde has charged a whopping amount of 10 million for a 20-minutes long cameo in the film. The makers have reportedly agreed to pay her the hefty paycheque for the brief role in the film, touted to be a fantasy drama. If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani and a few other actresses from Bollywood were also approached for the same role, but things did not fall into place with them.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is back in Mumbai to resume shoot on her upcoming film Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which went on floors last year, also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.







A source close to the actress informs a publication, “After Pooja wrapped Radhe Shyam a few days back, she immediately flew to Mumbai to shoot for her next schedule of Cirkus. She will be staying at home for a while because she has been travelling to and fro for quite a few months for her commitments and even now she is back home for work itself.”

The actress recently wrapped up the final schedule of the Pan-India film Radhe Shyam, which sees her alongside Prabhas. The Saaho (2019) star reportedly plays a double role in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. Hegde will also be seen in the Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

