Pooja Hegde charges a hefty paycheque for a 20-minutes role in Acharya - EasternEye
Trending Now

Pooja Hegde charges a hefty paycheque for a 20-minutes role in Acharya


Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Pooja Hegde, who has made her presence felt not only in Tollywood but Bollywood also, is currently regarded as one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. She has recently been signed on to play an extended cameo in Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal’s much-talked-about film Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also features Ram Charan in an important role.

Now, the news is coming in that Hegde has charged a whopping amount of 10 million for a 20-minutes long cameo in the film. The makers have reportedly agreed to pay her the hefty paycheque for the brief role in the film, touted to be a fantasy drama. If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani and a few other actresses from Bollywood were also approached for the same role, but things did not fall into place with them.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is back in Mumbai to resume shoot on her upcoming film Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which went on floors last year, also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.



A source close to the actress informs a publication, “After Pooja wrapped Radhe Shyam a few days back, she immediately flew to Mumbai to shoot for her next schedule of Cirkus. She will be staying at home for a while because she has been travelling to and fro for quite a few months for her commitments and even now she is back home for work itself.”

The actress recently wrapped up the final schedule of the Pan-India film Radhe Shyam, which sees her alongside Prabhas. The Saaho (2019) star reportedly plays a double role in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. Hegde will also be seen in the Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.












Most Popular

Bhagyashree reveals what’s common between Salman Khan and Prabhas

Mani Ratnam onboards Prakash Raj for an important role in Ponniyin Selvan

UK opens ten new large-scale Covid-19 vaccination centres

Bangladesh name Englishman Lewis as new batting coach

Mother of all Indian television dramas



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×