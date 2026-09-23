PewDiePie closes his Japan vlog chapter with a goodbye to protect son Björn’s privacy

Highlights

PewDiePie has ended his family vlogs after around four and a half years

His final video, Thank You and Goodbye, comes as son Björn gets older

The YouTuber wants Björn to decide for himself whether he wants a public life

PewDiePie has said goodbye to one of the most personal chapters of his YouTube career.

The Swedish creator, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has ended the family vlogs he made with his wife Marzia and their son Björn.

The final video, Thank You and Goodbye, was posted on 22 September. It closes a series that documented the family's life, including their move to Japan and Björn's early years.

Why is PewDiePie ending his family vlogs?

PewDiePie said the family never wanted the vlogs to continue forever. Björn getting older also made this the right time to stop.

The three-year-old has been a regular part of the family's online content since his birth in 2023. As he grows up, PewDiePie wants him to have more control over whether his life is shared publicly.

"I want him to make his own choices. He deserves his own privacy," he said in the final vlog.

The decision is also connected to PewDiePie's own experience of fame.

"I do not love being famous. I actually kind of hate it," he said, referring to people staring, taking photographs and following him in public.

He said he wants Björn to have the opportunity to make his own decision about having a public life when he is older.

What happened to PewDiePie's Japan vlogs?

The family vlogs became closely linked with PewDiePie's life in Japan.

PewDiePie and Marzia moved to Japan in 2022 after years of talking about their plans to live there. His content had already moved away from the long-form gaming videos that made him famous, with his channel increasingly focusing on everyday life and family.

The Japan vlogs followed that change. They gave viewers a look at the couple's life in the country before and after Björn was born.

The final vlog itself also followed a six-week family trip through Sweden, Switzerland and Italy, bringing the series to a close.

Is PewDiePie leaving YouTube?

No. PewDiePie is ending the family vlog format, not his YouTube career.

He said he still loves making videos and plans to continue creating content. The family may also share occasional updates, while PewDiePie and Marzia will continue their newsletter.

The change is therefore less about disappearing from the internet and more about changing what the family chooses to put online.

After more than four years of letting viewers follow their family life, PewDiePie and Marzia are drawing a clearer boundary around Björn's childhood. For their son, the decision leaves open the possibility of choosing his own relationship with public life when he is old enough to make that choice.